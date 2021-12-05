ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

House hunt Colville: See what’s on the market now

Colville News Beat
Colville News Beat
 5 days ago

(Colville, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Colville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExjJ9_0dEhfApA00

412 Graham, Colville, 99114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful home on almost 7.5 acres on the out skirts of Colville, WA. This stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home offers you the privacy you have been looking for and is still only 5 minutes from town. Over 2000 square feet of main floor living and over 1000 square feet of unfished basement. The basement already has an egress window, plumbing and is ready for you to add an in-law suite and additional family room. Outside is a shed that can be used for additional storage or make into your own she-shed. You will also find a 34X36 foot shop that was built in 2019 to house all your toys and tools. House is wired for generator as well. Come see the beautiful views and privacy this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact Audrey Terry, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sy83v_0dEhfApA00

981 A Hwy 20 E, Colville, 99114

2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautifully remodeled, very cozy and clean... ready to move in... new cabinets, flooring, windows, water heater, open concept, sits on 3.58 acres... not far from town..... out buildings fenced for live stock with shelters.....wild life galore... huge master and bath with bonus room on the side..... fenced garden area, chicken house....green house, garage / shop, new roof..

For open house information, contact Francis Stolen, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY COLVILLE at 509-684-1414



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m44lF_0dEhfApA00

696 Alder St, Colville, 99114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice in town living! Additional 1 bathroom and rooms in basement making this a great family home.

For open house information, contact DAVE SITLER, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY COLVILLE at 509-684-1414



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGs3H_0dEhfApA00

1143 Park Dr, Colville, 99114

5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,628 Square Feet | Built in 1978

PRICE REDUCED! Ready for its new owner, this updated and well cared for 2628 sq. ft 5BR/3BA Rancher in desirable Dominion Heights has new outside paint, updated cedar fence, updated kitchen, new flooring, all new vinyl windows, 2 new legal egress bedrooms, large rec room, new pantry shelving, gas fireplace & MB on main. There's also a 2-car garage, new water filter system, Sprinkler System, Dog Run & Fire pit.

For open house information, contact Len Brandt and Company, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY COLVILLE at 509-684-1414



