Check out these homes on the Waimea market now

5070 Kukuna Rd, Anahola, 96746 6 Beds 6 Baths | $9,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,729 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Hale Aliomanu is a private oceanfront estate located on Aliomanu Bay on the Norheast side of Kauai. As you drive in the gate, you enter your own personal retreat of swaying palm trees, the soothing sound of the ocean, lush tropical landscaping and the tranquility of Aliomanu. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views from most all of the rooms. Watch the sun come up from the comfort of your bed or stargaze from your lanai. Walk out your front door and stroll across the lush lawn to one of the most private and year round swimmer-friendly beaches on the island.



This spacious estate features a primary oceanfront residence of well over 3,200 sqft of interior living spaces, five bedrooms and five and half bathrooms. A detached garage/workshop also has a second story suite quarters featuring a 500 sqft studio bedroom and bathroom. The elegance of this estate home is evident everywhere, with Ipe wood floors throughout, split A/C system, top of the line kitchen appliances and attention to every detail.



This property also has a transient vacation rental license giving the property flexibility in use and income potential. Located on the northeast corridor of the island, you are just a short trip away from the beaches, world class surfing, tennis and golf of Kilauea and Princeville to the North and the shopping and restaurants of Kapaa to the south.

6969 Holopono Pl, Kapaa, 96746 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,161 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Enter one of Kauai's original east side upscale neighborhoods; Waioli Gardens. A wonderfully developed neighborhood with large lots, neighboring Kauai's iconic Hindu Temple and overlooking a year round river thoroughfare that feeds the north fork of Wailua River below.



Waioli Gardens has only 2 streets; Holopono Pl. and No Ka Oi Pl. Underground utilities, 1/2 acre lots and pride of ownership throughout. With 23 lots total in this subdivision, only 10 get to say they're on the bluff. This home is one of those bluff lots, perfectly positioned at the end of Holopono Place with a cul de sac that serves only 4 houses.



This "U" shaped home is a spacious 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with large kitchen, dedicated dining room, 2 living room spaces, an interior laundry room and 2-3 car garage all on a single level, slab on grade design. Upon entry you are greeted by dedicated entry that leads to the living room with glass doors that pull you into its dramatic backyard with beautiful distant views and bluff frontage. A large gazebo for entertaining along with rock-walls, manicured grass and sounds of the Wailua River below make for the most intimate setting.



The master bedroom suite is most impressive with spacious bedroom that leads to back yard, large master bath: his and hers vanity, hot tub, shower compartment, low profile toilet and bidet, his/hers walk in closet and small master bedroom office.



Additional Highlights:

Tile roof

Built in aluminum hurricane shutters

Alert Alarm system

Gas fireplace

Marble/Tile/Carpeted floors

Two water heating systems; one electric, and one gas

Large kitchen with granite counters, storage, 2 sinks, gas stovetop with hood, kitchen island and dining area

New dishwasher

New refrigerator

New dryer

Recently renovated 2 bathroom vanities

Sold furnished

Plenty of storage

Rock Walls

Electrical in place for exterior jacuzzi tub

New carpet

Freshly painted in/out

6767 Pulama Rd, Kapaa, 96746 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Here's your chance to move into a newer built home in Wailua Homesteads. Large lot with a stream located at the far end, The home has an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms upstairs and a studio downstairs! In addition to the two car garage is a workshop area.

There is a split system air conditioner in the upstairs living room. The well designed kitchen is great for entertaining. Oversized lanai overlooks the expansive lot towards Opaekaa Stream. There is also a partial chain link fence for your fur babies to run!

So many options for the studio with it's own separate entrance.



Included with the sale are plans for a:

-1,285 square foot staggered two car garage with a half bath and changing area.

-30' X 16' recreation room.

-Plus, an 18' X 26' patio!



It is highly recommended that you view the 3D virtual tour!

5851 Lokelani Rd, Kapaa, 96746 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,078 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Truly a charmer, this residence is located in one of the most sought-after locations in Wailua. The home was designed to take advantage of the trades with lots of windows and ceiling fans and features ample areas to entertain or relax! Adding to the appeal, are cathedral ceilings, large lanais and a covered breezeway downstairs. The main home has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a loft space accessed by a spiral staircase just off of the master bedroom. A one bedroom one bath ADU is downstairs. The home has 2 covered garage spaces and is beautifully landscaped with mature fruit trees. The Sleeping Giant trail is a short walk down the street. The conveniences of Kapaa and Lihue are a short drive away!



Ask your agent to view the virtual tour or schedule your showing to see this property today.

