House hunt Baker City: See what’s on the market now
(Baker City, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Baker City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
One of a kind historic bungalow that has classic features like hardwood floors throughout, along with a modern updates of a new garage, flair of color, and bright landscaping. Property features 2 bed/1 bath with open living/dining. Galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Lower level has rooms for additional living and a partial bathroom. Exterior has new garage for secure off street parking, workshop, and covered patio. Property is ideally located for Short-Term rental/downtown living.
For open house information, contact Mitchell Grove, The Grove Team, Ltd. at 541-523-6485
Wonderful quality home(built 2005),in quiet north end neighborhood near Leo Adler Pathway.Energy efficient throughout, with vaulted ceilings, custom tiles, custom hickory doors & cabinets, and central vacuum hook up. Master suite with walk in closet & master bath with walk in shower.Gas heating stove in great room, home office, laundry room, & covered patio.Brand new tankless water heater installed 11/10/21.
For open house information, contact Ann Mehaffy, Baker City Realty, Inc. at 541-523-5871
This single-level home features two bedrooms & two bathrooms and sits on a corner lot - ready for you to make your own!
For open house information, contact Amy Briels, Compass Real Estate at 541-523-5838
Nicely remodeled mountain home on two timbered lots for a total of 12.6 acres m/l. National Forest surrounds this fully updated house that sits right beside a year around creek which runs through the property.
For open house information, contact Mary Jo Grove, The Grove Team, Ltd. at 541-523-6485
Comments / 0