House hunt Baker City: See what’s on the market now

(Baker City, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Baker City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2200 Campbell St, Baker City, 97814 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1922

One of a kind historic bungalow that has classic features like hardwood floors throughout, along with a modern updates of a new garage, flair of color, and bright landscaping. Property features 2 bed/1 bath with open living/dining. Galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Lower level has rooms for additional living and a partial bathroom. Exterior has new garage for secure off street parking, workshop, and covered patio. Property is ideally located for Short-Term rental/downtown living.

3145 Elm St, Baker City, 97814 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,658 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Wonderful quality home(built 2005),in quiet north end neighborhood near Leo Adler Pathway.Energy efficient throughout, with vaulted ceilings, custom tiles, custom hickory doors & cabinets, and central vacuum hook up. Master suite with walk in closet & master bath with walk in shower.Gas heating stove in great room, home office, laundry room, & covered patio.Brand new tankless water heater installed 11/10/21.

1000 Court Ave, Baker City, 97814 2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1903

This single-level home features two bedrooms & two bathrooms and sits on a corner lot - ready for you to make your own!

34644 Stices Gulch Rd, Baker City, 97814 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Cabin | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Nicely remodeled mountain home on two timbered lots for a total of 12.6 acres m/l. National Forest surrounds this fully updated house that sits right beside a year around creek which runs through the property.

