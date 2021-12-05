Top homes for sale in Crossett

(Crossett, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crossett will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

409 N Carolina St., Crossett,, Crossett, 71635 3 Beds 1 Bath | $23,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Starter Or Investment Home on the Corner Lot. 1,284 sqft on 0.35 acres, Large Fenced Backyard, New Roof Call me Lance Clark @ 870-562-3470 to view this property.

1702 South Mo, Crossett, 71635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1965

THIS IS A WONDERFUL THREE BEDROOM ALL ELECTRIC HOME WITH A BATH AND A HALF, VINYL AND TILE FLOORS, FAMILY ROOM AND A LIVING ROOM, IN GOOD CONDITION WITH A LARGE FENCED YARD. ONE YOU MUST SEE. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR DO NOT REMAIN WITH PROPERRTY. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL OR TEXT GINGER PITTMAN AT 870-304-6879 OR EMAIL GINGERPITTMAN@GMAIL.COM, OR WEBSITE www.rawlscampbellagency.com.

154 Brushy Creek Drive, Crossett, 71635 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If you are looking for country home in town, this is the place. Home is located in North Crossett and features a tremendous barn(see pictures) Siding has been removed from the house. Needs TLC. Home features three bedrooms, one bath, kitchen with washer and dryer in kitchen, living room, and dining room sitting on 8.24 acres in North Crossett. It is set up for pasture land. House to be sold "AS IS". For more information please call or text Ginger Pittman at 870-304-6879 or email gingerpittman@gmail.com.

801 Oak Street, Crossett, 71635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Parcel: 706-00904-0000, great investment, living room with fireplace, formal dining, kitchen with dishwasher (sold as is), no stove, lots of cabinets, pantry, breakfast eating area with large windows, large laundry (with w/d/sold as is)three bedrooms with closets, one with built-ins that could be second living area, two bathrooms, large lot, screened in detached patio, storage room, sold "as is". For more information on this great investment, call or text Ginger Pittman at 870-304-6879, or email gingerpittman@gmail.com.

