Check out these Fairmont homes on the market

(Fairmont, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairmont will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

123 Bartels Drive, Blue Earth, 56013 2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,168 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful ranch style home with an open and spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter space. The main level also has two large bedrooms, a full bath with a separate shower and tub, and an additional 1/2 bath with a laundry closet complete the main level. The basement has a huge family room, with daylight windows, an office/den,( with the addition of an egress window this room could be a third bedroom.) A large storage room and a 3/4 bath. A unique feature in the basement is a dumbwaiter for ease of getting things to the main level. Three stall attached garage, new shingles in 2018. Don't delay, call today for your appointment to view this beautiful home!

For open house information, contact LAURIE OELKE, OLSON NELSON REALTY at 507-526-7304

209 W 4Th Street, Blue Earth, 56013 4 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful, stately home with many recent updates is just waiting for its new owners to move in. As soon as you walk through the front door, you will love all of the natural light in the living room with a large picture window and plenty of light from the adjacent dining area, which has unique carved woodwork adorning the ceiling. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage with ample wood cabinetry and two closets. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, one is very large with hardwood flooring and two built-in closets and the other 3 are very nice in size. You will also find an updated full bath, with new flooring, vanity, lights, stool and shower surround, plus a handy clothes chute. The basement offers a large family room with built-in cabinets, utility room, bathroom with shower and stool, and ample storage areas. This lovely home features all new flooring throughout and every room has been freshly painted, all new windows on the 2nd floor plus the garage and newer windows on the main floor. The attached garage is insulated and offers convenient access to the kitchen and backyard. Maintenance free metal siding and brick round out the exterior, plus recently painted front deck. There is a nice size backyard with cement pad by the alley access, which makes a great spot for a second garage or storage shed.

For open house information, contact KARA DRAKE, OLSON NELSON REALTY at 507-526-7304

101 Butterfly Court, Blue Earth, 56013 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,900 | Duplex | 1,531 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Check out this BRAND NEW BUILD! Located in Blue Earth's new housing development, this just-completed patio twin home, built by APX Construction, offers just over 1500 square feet of living space. Built in the farmhouse-fresh style, the open concept floor plan features a large living room with shiplap accent wall, loads of natural light, dining area that opens to a patio, and kitchen with center island. The master bedroom has double closets and a full, en suite bathroom. The 2nd bedroom, guest bathroom, laundry alcove, and mechanical room round out the living space. The 672 square foot garage provides ample storage space with an additional 4 x 12 storage space at the front. With on-trend features like farmhouse-style fixtures, black windows/doors, tiled floors, stacked stone detailing on the exterior, and virtually maintenance-free living, now is the time to make this your new home!

For open house information, contact Tara Garbes, True Real Estate at 507-345-8783