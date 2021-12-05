Trinidad-curious? These homes are on the market

(Trinidad, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Trinidad. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6892 Hwy 12, Weston, 81082 4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1976

It's all about the Location & the surroundings of the Elk Migration/Wintering Grounds & then a 24,000 acre ranch for feelings of peace, nature, & the sounds of the Purgatoire river from your own backyard. This large home is the perfect place to call your vacation home & gather the family & friends or call it home and work if you must in this beautiful setting at your home office. It needs your loving touches and memories to be restored to the home it was meant to be & experience mountain life at its best

For open house information, contact Debra Gonzales, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626

1501 Arizona Ave, Trinidad, 81082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Quintessential and classic red brick home complete with a ravishing jeweled lawn to complete this picturesque corner lot property! This beautiful home is so much more than just a home as it sits on a sprawling 4 city lots offering expansive space for your outdoor living, complete with an outdoor barbecue area, well established apple tree, rose bushes and yes, a sprinkler system to care for it all. Well cared for and maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath that can easily become a 4 bedroom with the addition of a door. BONUS apartment area with an exposed brick bar area perfect for entertaining! Newer roof and furnace, complete with a basement for additional storage. Located only minutes away from the growing and up and coming downtown district of Trinidad!

For open house information, contact Amanda Salas, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626

31200 Old Sopris Rd, Trinidad, 81082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $829,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,406 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This custom built home has been masterfully redone. Situated on 35 acres, which has been recently mitigated, with views of the Spanish Peaks, Sangre de Cristos, and Fisher's Peak. Upon entering the home you enter the great room which features 12 ft ceilings with rock fireplace and hickory wood floors. Move into the kitchen which includes Brazilian granite countertops and turkish tumble back splash. New GE Cafe appliances have been added, including an induction heat stove. Perfect for the chef in your life, the dining room casts the idyllic antler chandelier to highlight your family meals. There are 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms which now have granite countertops and beautiful luxury vinyl tile with new new faucets. There is also a loft area for family fun or would make a great office also, which features a walk out patio to enjoy the mountain views and watch the playful hummingbirds. The home enjoys radiant floor heating, including the garage, with 3 advanced and tasteful mini-split air systems to keep you cool in the summer, but also warm in the winter. All windows have been redone with live edge windowsills to add that touch of warmth and class to the home. There is a heated 2 car garage and also a workshop, ideal for any car or ATV enthusiast. Not to mention this property also includes a single wide home that could be used as a rental or an in-law quarters. You're far enough out to enjoy the calm away from the city, but only 20 minutes away from amenities

For open house information, contact Lauren Stevenson, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626

33002 Old Mission Ridge, Trinidad, 81082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Rare 2 home property in Santa Fe Trail Ranch! Two beautiful custom homes, built with skill, attention to detail and many artistic and antique details throughout! The lower house is located just off of Fisher Peak Pkwy on Old Mission Ridge, nestled in the pines. A 3bed 2bath home, featuring an open concept great room, t&g ceiling with cozy wood stove, eat in kitchen with antique cabinets and custom wood island. The window wrapped dining area and the covered front deck highlight indoor/outdoor living and the beautiful wooded mountain setting. Attached 1 car garage, and also detached 2 car garage and shop. Upper 1bed 1bath + loft house just up the hill with it's own access off Old Mission Ridge. A stunning chalet/log cabin style home, with vaulted t&g ceiling, two story windows, decks all around including a private upstairs deck off the bright airy loft. Special touches include the beautiful river rock hearth and surround, custom wood counters and cabinets in the open kitchen, charming antique cabinetry in the bathroom, wagon wheels in the back deck railing and more. French doors to the decks off the kitchen and living area bring in the light and views of the surrounding 35 acres and mountains in the distance. Native landscaping with stacked rock features and perennials, and an adorable A-frame potting shed/playhouse too! This wonderful property will make a truly special home or getaway for your whole family, or allow for an on-site caretaker or long term rental.

For open house information, contact Sarah Jardis, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626