Check out these homes for sale in Monett now

205 Miller Way, Monett, 65708 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 2001

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!!!wants Seller wants it sold and will consider seller concessions with acceptable offer. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits with view of the golf course and has easy access to about anywhere in town. This home has lots of extras and upgrades too. The open floor plan with kitchen, dining, & living area flows easily for entertaining. The kitchen includes appliances, double sinks, a sitting bar, & is open to the dining with beautiful lighting from a wall of windows in both the dining and living area that overlook the golf course. The nice sized living room includes a brick gas fireplace, additional recessed lighting, & trey ceiling. The wide hallway leads to personal living space including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The large master bedroom with nice lighting & additional recessed lighting, large trey ceiling, walk-in closet, & french doors leading to the back patio just off the golf course. The large master bath has nice linen closet & walk-in shower. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms both have full wall closets and view of the front yard. The main bath includes a jetted tub to soak those winter aches away. The laundry room is just off the kitchen and includes 2 walls of upper cabinets for storage and the seller is leaving the washer and dryer. The oversized 2 car attached garage includes openers, a wash sink, workbench, access to the attic and crawlspace and nice double width driveway in front as well. The seller installed new ch/a & in 2017 & has replaced the roof. The gorgeous landscaping, view of the golf course out your windows or from your back patio with the roll out awning for great views year round. All these great features and wonderful neighborhood with easy access anywhere you'd need to go make this a super buy. Don't forget the seller will consider a flooring allowance to replace floor coverings with your choice or pay some sellers concessions with an acceptable offer. BETTER HURRY!

341 South 3Rd Street, Verona, 65769 5 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Fixer uppers don't miss this house!! This old 1900s house is a beauty. Sits on 5 acres in the heart of Verona. It's got everything, lots of potential, 5 acres across from the park that meets the river. Newer hvac, large shop, multiple sheds, house has the old thick trim, old hardwoods upstairs and possibly under the carpet and lots of space!!! Potential to be a sharp, large modernized farmhouse on the river.

901 E Sycamore Street, Monett, 65708 8 Beds 4 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,774 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Investment opportunity to own four homes on a single property. Grandfathered in Lawrence County as a park. Two tenants are solid renters for 10 years. Concrete block building vacant. Main home has newer tenants. Two trailers - 2 bed, 1 bath. One 2 story home - 4 bed 2 bath. Cement block - 1 bed 1 bath.

110 West Cleveland Avenue, Monett, 65708 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Give yourself the gift of a cash flowing property! Investor opportunity with a tenant already in place.This is such a unique house that has so much potential. The covered front porch is a great spot to hang out and unwind from your day. Inside you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal dining, plus 2 kitchen areas. 2nd kitchen area is set up as a mudroom with a sink and lots of storage. Home is being sold as-is

