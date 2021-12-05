ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, TN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Jamestown

Jamestown Dispatch
Jamestown Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Jamestown, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jamestown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfGRs_0dEhf2qb00

935 Pinetree Road, Jamestown, 38556

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home all on one level built in 2019 looks and feels new, with handicap accessibility's only minutes from town just outside the city limits. Home is open with a split floor plan. White pine walls to accent the laminate and tile flooring. Full covered front porch to enjoy the outdoors, or venture out to back covered back porch h and enjoy morning coffee. Yard is level with a nice garden spot also has a storage building. Home comes with all appliances including washer and dryer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mHHs_0dEhf2qb00

2049 Allardt-Tinch Road Rd, Jamestown, 38556

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is project look of the home only. Construction underway on this beautiful lot with rock creping's in your back yard 1.10 acres wooded for privacy. This lovely home welcomes you home on your full length covered concrete rock chair inviting front porch. Open split airy floor plan inside will have cathedral ceiling, shaker cabinets, island and all kitchen appliances, laminate vinyl click flooring thru out that is durable for your fur babies. Spacious laundry/mudroom, open deck on the back overlooking your wooded lot where wildlife often wonders thru. Make this your own today and get allowances to personalize it your way before builder purchases everything to complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fZsh_0dEhf2qb00

2723 Rugby Pike, Jamestown, 38556

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newly Constructed home finished 2/21! Home has a 4 bedroom home with a 3 bedroom septic. Home has level 1.52 acres of privacy. Laminate floors welcome you inside this lovely open floor plan. Recessed lighting allows great interior lighting! Natural Gas Range conveys. Bonus room would make great office. Large utility room for canned goods. Mud room entrance at side door. Master bedroom has covered back deck to enjoy the peaceful setting. Detached workshop has 1500 sq ft with electricity and a 1 car garage. You must see this rare opportunity! The new construction was built where original home was located. Home has a Natural gas wall heater. The seller will give a 10,000 HVAC Allowance with an acceptable offer with this stated in accepted offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHqSL_0dEhf2qb00

3854 Rugby Pike, Allardt, 38504

3 Beds 1 Bath | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,846 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Perfect balance comes with this 3 bedroom 1 bath home on 10 acres of level to rolling land with barn, fenced pasture, level yard & more. Home is brick-vinyl exterior with many wonderful features spacious sunroom looks over the pond & field area even the back and side yard what a great place to entertain guests, venture out to the open deck to grill or just enjoy the sounds of nature. Open spacious floor plan: kitchen with everything at your finger tips with view of your dining area as well as the sunroom and the living room with gas stone fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with it own door to walk out on the deck. Venture upstairs to another bedroom or would make a great home office, with large walk in closet. Need extra storage you have a full unfinished basement. Great open barn that you can divide to meet the needs of your choice. Fenced pasture with pond. minutes to all amenities.

