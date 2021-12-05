Take a look at these homes on the market in Havre

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Havre, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Havre than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uq2N6_0dEhf05900

1429 5Th St, Havre, 59501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This charming cozy home features a main level with beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan and updated kitchen. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 non-conforming basement bedrooms with a full bath upstairs and bathroom in the basement. Tankless hot water heater and security system. Private backyard, adorable tree house, detached 3 stall 896 sq ft garage and plenty of additional parking. Call to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Crystal Kinsella, Property West at 406-265-7800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHa7C_0dEhf05900

1329 5Th St, Havre, 59501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Move in and unpack remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 baths main floor laundry fenced yard new appliances room for a garage and parking the toys

For open house information, contact Kim Marie Cripps, Havre-Hi-Line Realty at 406-945-9039

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNLt6_0dEhf05900

1470 Washington Ave, Havre, 59501

5 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,362 Square Feet | Built in 1968

MUST SEE!! Beautiful 5 Bed 2 Bath home. Very well maintained, very spacious home that sits on 3/4 acre with additional shops and space for backyard entertainment and personal privacy. ***Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis System is rental equipment through Aquatana**

For open house information, contact Jonathan Wells, Property West at 406-265-7800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYLQx_0dEhf05900

817 6Th Ave, Havre, 59501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Clean move in ready home. With updates done through out the interior and exterior this home is ready for new owners. Great storage in the both the basement and oversized single stall garage. Off street parking and nice backyard with covered patio. **Renters aren't completely out so 24 hours notice is still needed**

For open house information, contact Cori Winsor, Lodestar Land and Home at 406-390-7679

