Spencer, IA

Take a look at these homes on the Spencer market now

Spencer Times
 5 days ago

(Spencer, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Spencer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1507 W 13Th Street, Spencer, 51301

5 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | 3,816 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This one-owner, custom-built home in Deerfield Estates has been meticulously cared for inside and out. Everything you need is on the main floor: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room, functional kitchen with lots of storage & counter space, dining area overlooking a nice backyard, large master bedroom & living room with gas fireplace. The full basement is mostly finished with 2 more bedrooms, another full bath, large family room with bar area & a huge unfinished storage room. The exterior has great landscaping, mature trees & a covered deck off the living room. Triple attached garage & driveway with great parking.

1802 20Th Avenue W, Spencer, 51301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $329,900 | Duplex | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 2020

One level living and new construction just steps away for the golf course and clubhouse. Charming, craftsman-style single-story home with brick accents make this home a real head-turner. Flexible design with open and modern space perfect for working from home. Open floor plan combined with the kitchen, living and dining areas as well as the amount of natural light that flows throughout. Modern kitchen island, backsplash and high-end amenities and appliances. The master features a welcoming en-suite with combination tub/shower, double sinks, and upgraded finishes. Two additional bedrooms located near the front of the home offer plenty of space for everyone. As the day winds down; relax on your private patio in the backyard or go shoot a quick round of golf.

75 Westview Drive, Milford, 51351

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a spacious lot with a large list up updates! New kitchen, flooring, furnace, AC, Roof, Paint and so much more!! Come take a look at this property located close to the schools.

302 6Th Street Sw, Spencer, 51301

5 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Spacious house that is well maintained. It is a 5 bedroom Ranch Home with 2 baths. A lot of Updates were done in 2011, new siding, new windows, oak cabinets and a 200amp breaker box. Basement is finished with a very large family room and 2 bedrooms with closets and egress windows and a bathroom. It also has an attached 2 car garage an a spacious yard.. A new roof was put on in 2018.

