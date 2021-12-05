Gulf Shores-curious? These homes are on the market

(Gulf Shores, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gulf Shores than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7453 Brompton Drive, Foley, 36535 4 Beds 2 Baths | $277,025 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

The Cali is a 1,791 sq.ft., 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 carAs you enter the Cali, the foyer leads to the fabulous open kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry and large island (with overhang) that overlooks the dining and living room combination leading outside to a covered porch for an extended living and entertaining space. A large bedroom with ensuite, double bowl vanity, 5 shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The Private Suite is filled with natural light from large windows creating an inviting, spacious retreat. The second and third bedrooms are to the front of the home, on either side of the second full bath. The fourth bedroom is directly across from the second and third bedrooms. Multiple storage closets to store all your accessories, laundry room, and big pantry has plenty of room. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

29576 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, 36561 1 Bed 1 Bath | $485,000 | Single Family Attached | 800 Square Feet | Built in None

Don't miss out on this 1 bed/1 bath unit in the desirable Phoenix X Condominium! Nicely decorated, large new tile throughout, white kitchen cabinets with backsplash to complement the tile. Unit is being sold fully furnished and is rent ready! Phoenix X is a short walk to the Famous Flora-Bama, restaurants and entertainment. Phoenix X has updated the outdoor pool with grilling area and many amenities! Steel reinforced, poured-in-place solid concrete building. Excellent Rental!!!

469 Aldrin Avenue, Gulf Shores, 36542 4 Beds 2 Baths | $415,737 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in None

Brand New Construction!! Truland Homes is offering it's Camden floorplan in the beautiful new neighborhood Aventura off of County Rd 6 in Gulf Shores. Less than a half mile to the Gulf Shores Sportsplex and Cultural Center. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and a short drive to the beautiful sugar white sand beaches that has made Gulf Shores famous. The Camden plan has 4 spacious bedrooms including a large master suite, and one additional bathroom, in 2,270 square feet of height, light, bright and openness any buyer will love. Brick and Hardi board siding on the exterior with covered front and rear porches. The interior of the home will have EVP flooring throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Painted walls and ceilings, as well as one piece crown molding in select rooms. The kitchen features painted cabinets, granite counters, undermount sink, Samsung stainless steel appliances, Delta pull down sprayer faucet, and a large walk in pantry with custom wood shelving(no wire shelving anywhere in the house). Beautiful lighting package with recessed lighting in select rooms. Master bath has a dual sink vanity, oversized closet, large tiled shower, and separate garden tub. In the family room you will find a fireplace mantle with brick surround, fireplace with gas logs, and a smart tube conduit for your TV. The home comes equipped with a Connected Home package, including a personal training session for the new home owner. Professionally landscaped yard. Home has a 1-2-10 PWSC insured builders warranty. Built to Gold Fortified Standards with storm protection system installed. One Year Renewable repair/retreatment bond with Formosan coverage. You need to see this home to truly appreciate all it has to offer inside and out. All information to be verified by buyer and/or buyers agent.

7461 Brompton Drive, Foley, 36535 4 Beds 2 Baths | $288,825 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in None

The Knox plan | 1,980 sq.ft., 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car The Knox home features a spacious and open floor plan. The private owners suite features a large walk in closet, dual vanity, garden tub, and a separate 5 ft. shower with his and her walk-in closets. The fabulous open kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry and large island that overlooks the dining room and the oversized living room and leads outside to a covered porch for an extended living and entertaining space. Nestled in the front of the house are the 3 bedrooms with large closets, laundry room and 2nd bathroom. The home has luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

