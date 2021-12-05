Check out these homes for sale in Sweetwater now

(Sweetwater, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sweetwater than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

507 E 3Rd., Sweetwater, 79556 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in None

Come take a look at this charming home. A beautiful entry with nice wood flooring. An extra large Livingroom with beautiful hardwood floors that continue through to the dinning room. Nice kitchen with a gas stove and breakfast area . Just off the kitchen is a mudroom. Separate laundry room All 3 bedrooms are large in size compared to todays homes. Central gas heat and air. This home will not last long. call now to see this beautiful home inside and out. Call Terry Frye at 325-660-9968

For open house information, contact Terry Frye, Hunter Ranch and Realty at 325-235-1522

1700 E Fourteenth St, Sweetwater, 79556 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice brick home on large corner lot with mature trees. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has entry hall, open concept between 2nd living area, dining, & kitchen, it is semi open to formal living area. The 2nd living area has gas fireplace (could be wood burning or install gas log) and built in bookshelves. There are shutters in the formal living, bathrooms, and primary bedroom. Nice covered and private patio that leads to the 2 car garage, backyard has privacy fence with double gates & storage building. Composition roof installed in April 2021. Square footage provided by CAD and to be verified by buyer. Call listing agent Michael Hammit to view 325-235-1762

For open house information, contact Michael Hammit, Morgan Real Estate at 325-235-1762

807 E Louisiana, Sweetwater, 79556 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This brick, 3 or 4 BR/2B ranch style has many updates, lots of concrete parking in front, and a huge RV carport and wired shops in back. Updates include hard surface flooring and quartz counters in the kitchen. Both bathrooms have been updated, as well as the central heat and cooling. 2 big living areas, plus a sun room in back with access to the backyard and its covered and open patio areas. Separate utility room. The 4th bedroom is a garage conversion that would also make an excellent office or hobby room. This home has the space to meet a big family's needs! Owner financing available or would lease for $1500 per month for 1 year lease, pending tenant background check...Call 325-235-1762 now for details or to schedule an appointment to see this wonderful home!

For open house information, contact Scott Morgan, Morgan Real Estate at 325-235-1762

1317 Josephine St, Sweetwater, 79556 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This newly updated home is in a quiet neighborhood. The living area has an open floor plan with crown molding. It features two bedrooms with a bonus room that could be used for a primary bedroom, office or workout room. The kitchen is updated with beautiful new shaker style cabinets completed with granite counter tops. You will find newly updated vinyl flooring in the living area and the bedrooms have new carpet. The home is freshly painted and has new light fixtures. The bathroom vanity and toilet are also new. This is a really cute updated home. Contact Debbie May 325-668-1041.

For open house information, contact Debbie May, Morgan Real Estate at 325-235-1762