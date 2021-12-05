ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

House hunt Kingstree: See what’s on the market now

Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 5 days ago

(Kingstree, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kingstree. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hxdwa_0dEhewiT00

738 Twin Oaks Cir, Lake City, 29560

3 Beds 3 Baths | $188,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Twin Oaks-Lake City community! The desirable 1602 plan features an open kitchen surrounded by a sprawling great room and a charming dining area with a pantry. Kitchen highlights include gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (includes, range, and microwave, and dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. You’ll love the versatile loft space and a walk-in laundry room on the top floor. This desirable plan also has a is a relaxing porch and a 2-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPBJA_0dEhewiT00

1764 Old Gapway Rd, Salters, 29590

3 Beds 2 Baths | $407,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This house sits on three separate parcels of land that consists of 56 acres of which 15 acres plus or minus is woodland and the balance is crop land. The house was built in 1959 and is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house in a rural area of Williamsburg county. The house has an extra room that could be used as another bedroom or office. The house needs some TLC and all the appliances including a freezer will convey with the property. There is a storage building that will also convey with the property. If you are looking for country living and farming this is the place for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEMBW_0dEhewiT00

504 Delos Road, Kingstree, 29556

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Peacefully situated on 1.2 beautiful acres in Kingstree, this property has lots to offer! The residence welcomes you with an inviting front porch. Enter the home to find the formal living room / dining room with a large window for great natural light. The kitchen is a great place to whip up a meal, the cozy family room can be found just off the kitchen. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the interior of the home. Out back, a large covered porch looks out onto the yard. A detached two car carport and two outbuildings can also be found on this property. If you've been searching for a property off the beaten path, then look no further!

