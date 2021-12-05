ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealy, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Sealy now

Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 5 days ago

(Sealy, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sealy. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVi4Z_0dEhevpk00

803 5Th Street, Sealy, 77474

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,105 Square Feet | Built in None

3 BR/2 BTH home in the quaint town of Sealy, TX. Covering 2,105 sq. ft. of living the charming interior has a traditional family room bathed in natural light that provides an airy and spacious feel. Flowing off the living room is the dining area which opens to the kitchen/ breakfast with a casual seating island and white wood cabinetry for plenty of storage. Wood floors stretch thru the main bedroom with attached updated bath as well as the 2 additional rooms. The covered outdoor space and large backyard would make a great sociable place. Both front and backyard are irrigated. The storage building and workshop are included. This family nest is located close enough to the town center which caters to the town's small population and slower pace of life.

For open house information, contact Frank Monk, J. FRANK MONK REAL ESTATE at 979-865-3558

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133383)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EijAp_0dEhevpk00

1353 Kathy Avenue, Sealy, 77474

5 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,813 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Massive 3,813 SF home available for sale in the KRAMPITZ DON Ell subdivision, located directly off of Hwy 90 and the 350 Loop with easy access to SEALY Schools, Parks and business services. This beautiful 5 bedroom home, with 2 full and 2 1/2 half baths, sits on a huge corner lot and is ready for move in. Featuring a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a large family room with wood fireplace and new carpet in the 5 +bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Deanna Brabham, Texas Land Group at 979-732-5263

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-456465)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0iC1_0dEhevpk00

1317 Columbus Road, Sealy, 77474

2 Beds 1 Bath | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Cute, 1930's home, available for sale, located across Columbus Rd from the Sealy Liedertafel and BPW Park. Accented with hardy siding, an aluminum roof and new windows, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for move-in. Home not only has good bones , but it is well maintained, with beautiful hard wood floors, window treatments and well laid out kitchen cabinets and pantry.

For open house information, contact Deeanna Brabham, TEXAS LAND GROUP at 979-732-5263

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133804)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Sealy, TX
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#The Living Room#Sf#Sealy Schools#Texas Land Group
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sealy News Beat

Sealy News Beat

Sealy, TX
45
Followers
286
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sealy News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy