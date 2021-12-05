Check out these homes for sale in Sealy now

(Sealy, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sealy. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

803 5Th Street, Sealy, 77474 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,105 Square Feet | Built in None

3 BR/2 BTH home in the quaint town of Sealy, TX. Covering 2,105 sq. ft. of living the charming interior has a traditional family room bathed in natural light that provides an airy and spacious feel. Flowing off the living room is the dining area which opens to the kitchen/ breakfast with a casual seating island and white wood cabinetry for plenty of storage. Wood floors stretch thru the main bedroom with attached updated bath as well as the 2 additional rooms. The covered outdoor space and large backyard would make a great sociable place. Both front and backyard are irrigated. The storage building and workshop are included. This family nest is located close enough to the town center which caters to the town's small population and slower pace of life.

1353 Kathy Avenue, Sealy, 77474 5 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,813 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Massive 3,813 SF home available for sale in the KRAMPITZ DON Ell subdivision, located directly off of Hwy 90 and the 350 Loop with easy access to SEALY Schools, Parks and business services. This beautiful 5 bedroom home, with 2 full and 2 1/2 half baths, sits on a huge corner lot and is ready for move in. Featuring a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a large family room with wood fireplace and new carpet in the 5 +bedrooms.

1317 Columbus Road, Sealy, 77474 2 Beds 1 Bath | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Cute, 1930's home, available for sale, located across Columbus Rd from the Sealy Liedertafel and BPW Park. Accented with hardy siding, an aluminum roof and new windows, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for move-in. Home not only has good bones , but it is well maintained, with beautiful hard wood floors, window treatments and well laid out kitchen cabinets and pantry.

