Pecos-curious? These homes are on the market

(Pecos, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pecos. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1512 S Mimosa St., Pecos, 79772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Build in the New Subdivision. Home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1504 livable square feet. Open Concept Layout. Home is still under construction.

For open house information, contact Bianca Barron, Heritage Real Estate Group at 432-701-0550

1517 S Plum St, Pecos, 79772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $338,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,007 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Open Concept 2007 livable square feet. Granite countertops throughout! Walk-In Closet in Master bedroom. Dual Sinks and a walk-in shower. Schedule your appointment to view this home! Fireplace in the living room is a gas log lighter fireplace.

For open house information, contact Bianca Barron, Heritage Real Estate Group at 432-701-0550

1501 S Redbud Ave, Pecos, 79772 4 Beds 2 Baths | $253,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW BUILD !! BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH 1410 SQFT. LIVING AREA. MATCHING GRANITE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS , CERAMIC TILE FLOORING WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS , PRE- WIRED FOR FIBER OPTIC INTERNET METAL FENCE. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS HOME. IT'S A MUST SEE ! EXPECTED COMPLETION IN 2021

For open house information, contact Toni Espinoza, Sovy Realty Group at 254-541-1926

518 Mulberry, Pecos, 79772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful mobile home with a sequestered master and tons of space. Ample cabinet and counter-top space throughout the kitchen. Plenty of beautiful updates throughout the entire home. the front oversized deck is perfect for your family gatherings. Large carport and shed for storage!! Please take a look at this cute home!!! MUST SEE!!! Call your agent today for a showing!!!!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431