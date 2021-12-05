ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, TX

Pecos-curious? These homes are on the market

Pecos News Alert
Pecos News Alert
 5 days ago

(Pecos, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pecos. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qE4vK_0dEheux100

1512 S Mimosa St., Pecos, 79772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Build in the New Subdivision. Home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1504 livable square feet. Open Concept Layout. Home is still under construction.

For open house information, contact Bianca Barron, Heritage Real Estate Group at 432-701-0550

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127699)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFNbx_0dEheux100

1517 S Plum St, Pecos, 79772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $338,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,007 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Open Concept 2007 livable square feet. Granite countertops throughout! Walk-In Closet in Master bedroom. Dual Sinks and a walk-in shower. Schedule your appointment to view this home! Fireplace in the living room is a gas log lighter fireplace.

For open house information, contact Bianca Barron, Heritage Real Estate Group at 432-701-0550

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123276)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FX6Fe_0dEheux100

1501 S Redbud Ave, Pecos, 79772

4 Beds 2 Baths | $253,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW BUILD !! BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH 1410 SQFT. LIVING AREA. MATCHING GRANITE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS , CERAMIC TILE FLOORING WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS , PRE- WIRED FOR FIBER OPTIC INTERNET METAL FENCE. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS HOME. IT'S A MUST SEE ! EXPECTED COMPLETION IN 2021

For open house information, contact Toni Espinoza, Sovy Realty Group at 254-541-1926

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50043311)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOEgs_0dEheux100

518 Mulberry, Pecos, 79772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful mobile home with a sequestered master and tons of space. Ample cabinet and counter-top space throughout the kitchen. Plenty of beautiful updates throughout the entire home. the front oversized deck is perfect for your family gatherings. Large carport and shed for storage!! Please take a look at this cute home!!! MUST SEE!!! Call your agent today for a showing!!!!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128200)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Pecos, TX
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Brand New Build#Sovy Realty Group#Exp Realty Llc
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pecos News Alert

Pecos News Alert

Pecos, TX
52
Followers
235
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pecos News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy