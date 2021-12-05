Take a look at these homes on the Storm Lake market now

(Storm Lake, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Storm Lake. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1001 W 6Th Street, Storm Lake, 50588 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Looking For A Newer Constructed Ranch Style Home? Your Future Home Boasts A An Open Living Room, Eat~in Kitchen Concept, Master Bedroom With a Master Bath, 2 More Bedrooms, and Laundry. Basement Has A Large Family Room, With a 4th Bedroom. Large Fenced~In Back Yard For Your Kids or Dogs To Run Around In...

For open house information, contact Kathy Holstein, Century 21 The Professional Gr at 712-732-2143

715 Hudson St, Storm Lake, 50588 4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This beautiful 4 bedroom W/ 2 bath 2 Story home is located right off Flint Drive. It is within walking distance of Storm Lake High School. Many updates in this home, some of them including vinyl flooring throughout the living area, kitchen, and dining room updated in 2018 and some areas in 2021, shingles on the house were updated in 2019, the bathroom on the main floor was updated in 2018 and many more. This home has a large fenced backyard with a large deck. Hot water heater was replaced on October of 2021. Detached 2 space garage that is 704 Sq Ft.

For open house information, contact Gabriela Huato, Signature Real Estate Group of Iowa at 712-284-2404

318 Franklin St, Newell, 50568 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Very cute and updated 2 bedroom home in Newell. Perfect for the first time homebuyer or couple moving off an acreage. Features a fenced in yard and a 1 car detached garage. Possible bedroom in basement--will need egress window. This will move quickly, so act fast!!!

For open house information, contact Holly Diischer, Signature Real Estate Group of Iowa at 712-284-2404

1208 Howard Road, Storm Lake, 50588 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction!!! Grab your fishing poles, lets go fishing!! This spacious 1,575 sq ft new town home has lake access and is very efficient. Inside you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen will have all the amenities for any chef including attractive black stainless steel appliances, a large island for meal prepping, solid surface counter tops and a large pantry. The master bedroom is dreamy to say the least with a big walk-in closet, dual vanities and a walk in shower. The living room has plenty of space to entertain and will have an electric fireplace tucked in the corner. Other nice features include 9ft ceilings throughout, in-floor heating (including the garage!!) and a large stamped concrete patio. The exterior will be finished with hardboard siding that will be accented with stone. Anticipated completion date is Jan. 2022. This one won't last long!!!

For open house information, contact Holly Diischer, Signature Real Estate Group of Iowa at 712-284-2404