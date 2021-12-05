Check out these homes for sale in Jerseyville now

(Jerseyville, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jerseyville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

808 West Main, Grafton, 62037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Remodeled home with open split Bedroom floor plan beautifully and tastefully decorated. 3 BR 2 Bath home located in the heart of this popular Grafton destination. Well planned home features an open floor plan kitchen features a breakfast bar and the dining room area. The master bedroom has its own master bath and main level laundry all appliances on the main level as well. The seller will sell fully furnished. River view home. Updates include water heater, furnace, roof, kitchen, bath, and main level laundry. Perfect rental, AIRBNB or VRBO.

For open house information, contact Tim Wooff, Wooff Realtors at 463-979-7

4923 Paris Dr., Godfrey, 62035 4 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,054 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Don't miss this cute 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on the cul-de-sac in D'Adrian Gardens subdivision. The main floor has a spacious living room open to the dining room and kitchen. Off the kitchen is a screened in porch. The main floor master bedroom, master bath and two additional bedrooms with a hall bath are on the main floor. The lower level has a family room, 3/4 bath, bedroom and large storage area with the laundry room. Upgrades include new shingles, gutters, gutter guards, downspouts, flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms, living room, bedroom carpet, new microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, quartz countertops, new vinyl flooring in main floor baths, and lower level carpet. The whole house has been painted and faucets and lighting fixtures have been upgraded. There is an attached two car garage. A 2-10 Home Warranty is provided.

For open house information, contact Rick Lauschke, Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors at 465-296-6

708 Pardee Road, Godfrey, 62035 2 Beds 2 Baths | $156,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Solid full brick ranch in great Godfrey location of Belmont Village. Homes in this subdivision are rarely available. 100% Brick on nice corner lot. Real Hardwood floors. Full basement partially finished for extra storage or entertaining. Large attached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Kevin Wrigley, Fusion Realty, LLC at 781-917-0

803 West Exchange Street, Jerseyville, 62052 3 Beds 3 Baths | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Lots of SQFT with this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home just blocks from downtown Jerseyville! This turn of the century home features a newer HVAC system (installed in 2018), a tankless water system (installed in 2018), updated kitchen and bathrooms, updated ceramic flooring and carpet, updated lighting and trim, nice hardwood floors, large deck, covered porch, and a spacious carport! Kitchen appliances are included, schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Chris Seniker, Re/Max Alliance at 656-211-1