Vernon, TX

House hunt Vernon: See what’s on the market now

 5 days ago

(Vernon, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Vernon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2303 Beaver, Vernon, 76384

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in None

Classic home located at corner of Beaver and Antelope. Move in ready as all appliances and furniture stay with the house. Side lot goes with the house. Nice work shop and storage building, water well, covered RV parking plus 2 car carport. Kitchen, Formal Dining and Large Living Room,3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, CH/A, matured trees. Well built home.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Surber, WILBARGER REALTY INC at 940-552-0000

1018 Pease, Vernon, 76384

2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice homey 1216 Sq.Ft. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath at 1018 Pease St. Lots of updates.... Replaced front porch, water filter system, new plumbing, sewer system replaced, new beams under back of house, kitchen counters, home has barn door for restroom, office, laundry room, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, hutch, bookcase all stay with house. RV hookups All cabinets in shop building in backyard stay. 2 outbuildings and flag pole.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Surber, WILBARGER REALTY INC at 940-552-0000

1221 Wilbarger St, Vernon, 76384

0 Bed 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,495 Square Feet | Built in 1930

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES FOR AN ENTERTAINMENT BUILDING, THIS IS IT!!!! Nearly 12,500 Square Feet of Space, Large Ballroom Area with Kitchen, Storage, Private Quarters, Restrooms, Serving Areas, LOTS and LOTS of Parking, Located on the Busiest Street in Vernon, 2 Central H A/C Units with Extra Wall Units, New Electrical Wired in Part of Building, Fairly New Roof, Outside lighting with Safety and Security Lighting Inside.

For open house information, contact Randall Mints, DAVIS VERNON AGENCY, INC at 940-552-0500

9675 Cr 128 West, Vernon, 76384

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Mobile Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1984

MOBILE HOME ON 2 ACRES!! Mobile Home has New Roof in 2020, 2 Acre Lot, 2 Car Garage or Shop, Storage building behind Shop, New CH&A Both Units, Dishwasher & Stove stay, 4 Ceiling Fans, Red River Water, 30Ã—40 Shop, Lots of Concrete around Shop and Back Yard.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Ray Carr, DAVIS VERNON AGENCY, INC at 940-552-0500

