Check out these homes on the Craig market now

(Craig, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Craig will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

770 Bridger Circle, Craig, 81625 4 Beds 3 Baths | $312,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1976

NEW LIST PRICE reflects home on one lot facing Bridger Circle. The two additional lots with street access to Jeremiah Avenue are still available and negotiable. The property has been immaculately cared for from the exterior to the interior. All made easier to maintain with sprinkler system. The home has a large deck for entertaining, and lots of extra parking in addition to the oversized two car garage! Interior boasts a charming kitchen with ample pantry space for those who love to cook! Main floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms as well as laundry. Rustic downstairs has additional bedroom, bathroom, family room, and includes a sauna! Enjoy master bedroom with private bath and double sink. Did I mention the stunning views of the Yampa Valley? Call today to see for yourself!

851 Cottonwood Avenue, Craig, 81625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Three bedroom, two bathroom home with an open floor plan. With some TLC this home would make someone a great primary residence or investment property. To help get that TLC started the Seller is offering a $2,000.00 Flooring/Paint Allowance and $500.00 Professional Cleaning Allowance, to be escrowed at closing for Buyer. Call today to see!

110 Sunset Drive, Craig, 81625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This 5 acre corner property has everything you need. It is fenced and cross fenced with the residence situated near the back. The home was ordered with upgraded windows, vaulted ceilings and insulation throughout. Your master bath welcomes you with a garden tub, double sinks and walk in shower. On the property, the well house is 10ft x 16ft and the heated shop/garage is 24ft x 40ft. This property offers endless potential and will certainly please whoever walks in! Seller will credit $5000 at closing for new carpets.

55 Western Avenue, Craig, 81625 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Warm and inviting 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath on 5 acres with a peaceful setting of trees, deck and views. New appliances, new windows with guarantee, new cast iron pellet stove, and new WiFi enabled hot water heater. All window coverings included. All materials for continued updating will be left. Oversized 2 car garage, new septic clean outs and line from house to septic tank.

