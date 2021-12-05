Check out these homes on the Hawkinsville market now

(Hawkinsville, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hawkinsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

69 Sandy Springs Circle, Hawkinsville, 31036 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Well maintained all brick home with metal roof. This 4 Bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to the schools, restaurants and shopping of Hawkinsville. Complete with a separate formal living room, large laundry room, this freshly painted home is move in ready. New appliances are included. Enjoy afternoons in the large screened in porch overlooking a private backyard with a pool. Don't wait too long as this home will be gone soon, call today-move tomorrow.

For open house information, contact Terri Jackson, CENTURY 21 HOMES & INVESTMENTS at 478-328-7721

31 Merritt Street, Hawkinsville, 31036 2 Beds 2 Baths | $98,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great home located in the city. 2 beds 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout except in bathrooms and kitchen. Living area has fireplace. Separate dining room. Private fenced in backyard with deck and extra storage building out back. Only two blocks off Broad St which makes it convenient to everything. Would be perfect for first time home buyers or investment property.

For open house information, contact Merritt Eckles, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY MIDDLE GEORGIA at 478-333-5050

723 Blue Springs, Pineview, 31071 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Mobile Home | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Country living in Pineview! 9.5 acres with back border of Blue Springs Creek. Great fixer upper with large pasture area, woods, barn, greenhouse, wired shop, gazebo/cookhouse with water and power. With a little work, you can make this your dream farm! Cash only, sold as is. Wedding venue nearby.

For open house information, contact Jillinda Falen, LANDMARK REALTY at 478-987-9987

22 Savannah Circle, Hawkinsville, 31036 7 Beds 4 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,967 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Gorgeous 5-bedroom, 3-full bath finished above grade! Fully Finished Basement includes 2-bedrooms & 1-full bath! Golf Course Views from the Sun Room & Kitchen! 4 SIDE BRICK & 1/2 Acre Lot! 3 Car Garage, 220V Outlet for Electric Vehicle! Two-Story Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Sunny eat in Kitchen overlooks 2 story Family Room. Granite Kitchen Countertops and Island. Built in Oven & Microwave. Walk In Pantry! Stone & Carpet floors throughout! Exterior Entry & Exit from Basement Level Doors. Beautiful Chandelier in Family & Dining Room! Come see your Dream Home!

For open house information, contact Amar Patel, Homesmart Realty Partners at 404-419-1004