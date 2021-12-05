ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Parsons-curious? These homes are on the market

Parsons Voice
Parsons Voice
 5 days ago

(Parsons, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Parsons. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdog6_0dEhelFi00

1231 Washington, Parsons, 67357

2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

All new sided and roofed shotgun style investment property or perfect for first time home buyers. Sitting just north of Main St. in Parsons, this property is close to all in-town amenities. The spacious fenced yard, back deck and storage shed are all pluses to this priced-to-sell house.

For open house information, contact Zach Collard, ReeceNichols Sunflower Realty at 620-875-4892

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hp4TL_0dEhelFi00

2413 Cardinal Lane, Parsons, 67357

3 Beds 2 Baths | $17,020 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Super Opportunity to own a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms open Kitchen, dining and living room area, spacious fenced back yard on cul de sac location. Deck/screened in porch. Neighborhood revitalization plan may be available for this home too! Call Realtor® and ask for details today. All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/19/21

For open house information, contact Scott Harvey, S Harvey Real Estate Services at 913-768-6998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zT1Ha_0dEhelFi00

1204 Appleton Ave., Parsons, 67357

3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This house is a must see!! Lower level has two bedrooms with original oak flooring, and one full bath. Upper level has one bedroom & full bath. Kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, and Ceramic title floors. Range, microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher stay. Fireplace has a pellet stove insert. Yard includes privacy fence and deck.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Tuggle, Keller Williams Realty Select at 918-766-0001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afITR_0dEhelFi00

1322 Morgan Ave, Parsons, 67357

3 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,349 Square Feet | Built in 1925

COME HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FP, DINING ROOM, NICE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MB ON THE MAIN FLOOR, 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, AND A FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT THAT HAS ROOM FOR TWO MORE BEDROOMS. NEW ROOF IN 2020, NEW CEILING FANS, AND INTERIOR PAINT. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH NEW TREE LINED STREET. 1 CAR GARAGE AND ABOVE GROUND POOL MAKE THIS A FANTASTIC HOME!

For open house information, contact Connie Anderson, ReeceNichols Sunflower Realty at 620-875-4892

