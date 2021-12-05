Hamilton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hamilton, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hamilton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1049 South 1St Street, Hamilton, 59840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Very well maintained home in Hamilton. 2-level mixed use residential/commercial home with an additional apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, plus a lovely loft space, perfect for a private office or studio. The property includes a nice lower level apartment with private access. Detached two car garage with extra space for storage. Nice fenced backyard area. Property has been used as a business with living quarters and as a rental. The Seller has diligently maintained the property . Call Bobbi Lockhart at 406-880-0117, or your real estate professional for tour. 24 hour Notice required for tenant in apt.Property has private well & private sewer system.

888 Canyon View Loop, Hamilton, 59840 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Condominium | 1,093 Square Feet | Built in 1994

A GREAT FIND! Very nice condominium located near Bitterroot Health ~ Daly Hospital and other medical facilities. Just blocks from the Bitterroot River and downtown Hamilton, its conveniently located for enjoyable walks or bike rides. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit boasts a living room with vaulted ceiling and skylight, as well as a wonderful kitchen & dining area. The fenced backyard has a nice deck to enjoy the outdoors. The single attached garage keeps your car out of the weather and provides extra storage, too. Call Kerry Hanson at 406.240.4672, or your real estate professional.

403 Skyridge Drive, Hamilton, 59840 3 Beds 3 Baths | $674,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,744 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This beautiful home, located on a 1+ acre manicured lot, is on a quiet cul-de-sac. Fabulous eastern facing covered deck provides fantastic views and an enviable outdoor entertainment area. This split level home has benefited from many recent updates including lighting, paint, and more. A gas fireplace, as well as large picture windows, are focal points of the living area. The upper floor has a spacious master suite, in addition to a guest suite! The downstairs basement has large west facing windows providing incredible views and abundant light to the family room and lower level guest room. There is also a bonus room for crafts or hobbies, an additional bath, and direct access to the heated double car garage. Call Kerry Hanson at 406.240.4672, or your real estate professional.

719 North 8Th Street, Hamilton, 59840 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Well maintained condo in the northwest area of Hamilton. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo feels more like a townhome sharing one wall with the next unit. The master suite has a large walk-in closet along with the private bath. The kitchen, dining, and living room are set up in an open way indicative of a modern design. The solarium allows you to enjoy Montana regardless of the season. Add all of this to the great location giving easy access to parks, hospital, and Hamilton downtown.

