Take a look at these homes on the market in Weatherford

(Weatherford, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Weatherford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

520 N Illinois Street, Weatherford, 73096 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Ready for you to move in! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has central heat/air, carpet that is almost new, updated appliances and a roof in great shape. Want more? Windows, dishwasher, stove have all been updated. There are ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Bathroom has been updated and has a beautiful tile shower. There is a large utility room with washer/dryer hookups and extra closet space. Enjoy the large fenced backyard, and more storage in the backyard shed. The screen doors were recently updated and home has been well cared for.

607 E Oklahoma Avenue, Weatherford, 73096 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 bed, 2 bath brick home. Living area open to kitchen and dining. Wood floors, laundry between the 1 car attached garage and kitchen, basement with access from laundry room. Back yard with workshop. This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative Program to owner occupants only through December 10, 2021.

1925 E Lawter Road, Weatherford, 73096 3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come see this BEAUTIFUL home on a tree filled .50 acre lot! From the Covered front porch where you should hang a swing and sip lemonade to the backyard surrounded by mature shade trees, this home and lot are serene! This home has great living space with a formal dining, Large Living Room with Brick Wood burning fireplace, 3 Large Bedrooms with 2 full baths, inside utility room, and a Nice Large Kitchen with Serving bar and pantry! The flow of the home is set up for entertaining, and the doors to the backyard open up to a large patio, lots of trees, a space to garden, shop, hobby, and play! There is a Generac Generator, a Large Outbuilding, a Well for watering, and room for you to create your own piece of ownership! This wonderful home is just waiting on you!

2513 Falling Leaves Drive, Weatherford, 73096 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This ready to move into home is a must see! This Beautiful 4 bedroom home has wood flooring with vaulted ceiling in living room, gas log fireplace that includes a multimedia cabinet for all your media needs. The floorplan is open to the kitchen and dining area that offers granite counters with a stone backsplash, stainless steel Gas cook stove and microwave. The bedrooms are spacious and could use one as an office if needed! Also included is a 3 car garage, sprinkler system, LED lighting , generator hook up and Safe room for your conveniences and plus it is a great location!

