Top homes for sale in Olive Hill

(Olive Hill, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Olive Hill. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6998 Rt 2 Highway, Olive Hill, 41164 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,344 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come take a look at this spacious home with 12 acres and an amazing view!! There are 1672 square feet of living space on the main floor, and 1672 in the nice basement below!! The property comes with a barn, an attached garage, a detached garage, a former motorcylce shop, two ponds and an amazing view!

For open house information, contact Zachary Mayse, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-783-0021

1502 Smokey Hollow, Olive Hill, 41164 3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Ranch style Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and sits on 32 m/l acres. Located 5 miles from Interstate I-64 and only 8 miles from Carter Caves State Park. Home sits on 5-6 flat picturesque acres with more room than you can imagine. The remainder of the land is rolling woods and would be great to explore on your recreational vehicles or hunting. This well maintained and super clean home features Bamboo flooring throughout the main living areas, a beautiful galley style kitchen, separate laundry room, nice size bedrooms, an updated spacious tile bathroom. Outdoor features include a large wrap around deck, mature trees and landscaping, a small stream through the property, detached heated garage for your motorcycle or 4 wheelers, spacious covered picnic area for your family gatherings, several outbuildings, and to top all this off, a 20x24 partially finished cabin that could be used as a home business or would make a perfect 2nd living quarters for family when they come to visit. Hurry and schedule your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Jody Mayo, Realty Exchange at 304-523-2225

1322 Greenbriar Road, Olive Hill, 41164 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Nice Manufactured home only 2 years old situated on 1.5 acres offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, CH/A, carpet and vinyl flooring.

For open house information, contact Sue McClurg, RE/MAX All Star at 606-780-7827

863 Mcdaniel Ridge Road, Olive Hill, 41164 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Country road take me home! This charming MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is situated on nearly an acre lot, tucked away at the end of a peaceful country lane and only 20 minutes from Morehead and approx. 10 minutes from the Lower Caney Boat Ramp (Grayson Lake). The home offers a large eat-in kitchen and generously sized livingroom with a gas stove that warms the entire home. Let's not forget the 2 car carport, above ground pool with a deck, multiple fruit trees and gorgeous views of rolling hills and farmland. Don't let this one pass you by! Call today for a private showing! 606-748-8971* Olive Hill address but property is in Elliott Co.

For open house information, contact Sasha Hawkins, C Roger Lewis Agency at 606-784-4168