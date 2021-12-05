On the hunt for a home in Keokuk? These houses are on the market

(Keokuk, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Keokuk. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

318 N 9Th St, Keokuk, 52632 3 Beds 2 Baths | $10,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This three bedroom home has potential! This home features large rooms and a manageable yard so you don't have to spend you entire weekend on yard work. Check it out today!

512 Alvord Street, Alvord, 62341 4 Beds 2 Baths | $71,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Looking for that special project? Built in 2016, This great 4 bed 2 bath ranch on 0.67 acres is perfect for your next adventure. This ranch, with almost 2,500 square feet of space is looking for your finishing touches. Generous room sizes, master suite, first floor laundry. Make this home yours today!

427 N 9Th Street, Keokuk, 52632 3 Beds 1 Bath | $22,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,746 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Almost 1800 sqft, 3 bed 1 bath, located in Keokuk is a beautiful gem! If you like the outdoors, you will love the missing windows, allowing a cool breeze to flow through the home, saving on energy bills! If you are a fan of horror flicks and super natural, you will love the creepy feel this home has with all the creaky boards, cold walls, and the haunted exterior look with broken siding, weeds growing into the home, and save time scraping off the lead based paint, being half of it is missing! If you like to sleep listening to the sound of water, this basement comes with plenty of leaks. The kitchen is suitable for the buyer who does not like to cook, the owner took the appliances and floor, but left behind pots and pans in case you have a change of heart. If you think someone else's trash is another persons treasure, then bring your dumpster, they left all of their trash behind for you! Please make viewing appts during the day as the owner lived in the home with no utilities hooked up!

