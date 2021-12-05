Florence-curious? These homes are on the market

(Florence, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Florence will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5101 Colter St, Florence, 97439 3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,291 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Stunning remodeled home with breathtaking views of the river. This one of a kind home features a large shop or RV garage, a covered area for a boat or trailer, picturesque landscaping, wrap around deck with views of the river, large windows, dual fireplaces, a mother in law suite, granite counter tops and wood floors. It's being sold with two additional tax lots. The additional .26 acres in adjoining tax lots not included in the listing acreage. Set up a private tour today!

83378 Spruce Ln, Florence, 97439 2 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Great for dunes seekers or fisherman with plenty of parking on .57 acre. Chalet A-frame with newer roof, newly painted inside. The kitchen has new tasteful quartz counters, new cabinets and can lighting which makes it light and bright. Bathroom has been upgraded with all new fixtures, cabinets and flooring. All new flooring throughout extent of the home. Includes 40 X 20 boat RV storage and pod with fish processing station.

87846 River View Ave, Mapleton, 97453 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Investment opportunity or coastal get-away. This 2 bedroom bungalow-style home would be a perfect vacation retreat or rental opportunity. Right in the heart of downtown Mapleton and only 15 minutes from Florence and the Dunes.

83421 Hwy 101, Florence, 97439 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,958 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Once in a lifetime Woahink Lake front home with views looking north. Living room features high ceilings, custom fireplace, mounted tv and built in projector tv, surround sound system throughout home. Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, six burner propane stove, built in appliance garage & more! Master suite has dual walk-in closets, soaking tub, & French doors to back patio. Separate upper guest suite. Oversized garage with shop, trex deck w/ boat lift & kayak rack.

