On the hunt for a home in Clinton? These houses are on the market

(Clinton, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clinton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

332 N Washington, Clinton, 64735 3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1970

MUST SEE. Updated ranch home with lots of room inside and outside. This home situated on 2.9 acres inside city limits overlooks a wooded backyard. Located just a few blocks from the downtown business district. This home has lots of potential by finishing off the basement area, xtra room for an outbldg., circle drive that wraps around the house. Also there is opportunity for another nonconventional bedroom in the basement. Come take a look.

210 Se 200 Rd, Clinton, 64735 5 Beds 3 Baths | $639,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,396 Square Feet | Built in 1991

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This one checks all the boxes if you are looking for a home close to town but in the county, with a pond, some acreage to call your own, LARGE outbuildings, bordering corp land, remodeled kitchen, 2 car attached garage and much much more! This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 full baths, one of which is a master bedroom with an attached bath and walk-in closet. You will love the farm house accents of tongue and groove wood on the ceilings, barn doors on the pantry and open concept living spaces. When you enter the home you will be wowed by the remolded kitchen with granite counter tops, soft close hinges, pull out shelves and LARGE island with seating and the openness to a dining area and living room with wood burning fireplace. The third bedroom on the main level is currently being used as an office but does have a closet so can be used as a bedroom if needed. In the basement you will find an additional two bedrooms, and a living space that would be great for guests or overflow for entertaining. Although the home is large enough by itself, you might find yourself outside more than inside because with a private pond that has a dock and 7.4 acres that border Corp on the back side your outside space is virtually endless. And if that wasn’t enough the size of the outbuildings will top it all off! There is a 3 bay garage (+/- 1,500 sf feet) that is attached to yet ANOTHER 4 bay garage (42X80) equipped with an entertaining space and bathroom. One of the bays in the 4 bay building is currently set up as a paint booth and there is a lean-to off the back for additional storage. You can’t ask for much more in a property than you will find here so ACT QUICK!

1303 Cherry Street, Clinton, 64735 3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home in desired neighborhood! This home is nestled on a quiet dead end street. Seller's have certainly added their touch to this home. Seller's installed new HVAC summer of 2020 and new roof around 1-2 yrs ago. Living room they have moved the stairs and installed new carpet. Living room is now spacious and you can have more placement for furniture. The seller's put in new doors & blinds going to back deck in the dining room and have installed a new storage hutch. Kitchen the sellers have installed new counter tops and custom cabinets for additional storage and added additional shelving to the interior wall between the kitchen and living room. Hall bathroom they added new toilet, double sinks, painted the vanity, added fixtures and new counter top. Master bath they added a new toilet and moved the bathroom sink for more space. The basement has possible 2 more additional nonconforming bedrooms, huge living room, utility room and another half bathroom. Seller's installed new vinyl flooring in half living room in basement. Seller's have manicured front yard and backyard. They also added a roof to the back deck so you can sit out and enjoy the summer evenings. The garage is 1 car, but it is deep and has plenty of usable space.

3411 Ne Hwy V, Calhoun, 65323 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,677 Square Feet | Built in 2020

A truly unique property with a setting that is priceless!!! This 72 acre property is one of a kind!!! A new 5 bedroom home that was built in 2020 with custom features throughout. A few of the features include custom cabinets and granite tops, all season sunroom, gas fireplaces up and down, custom iron work and the list goes on!! Included on the property are two outbuildings with almost 7000 sq ft each!! (84x80) (85x81) The main outbuilding includes a fully finished one bedroom apartment. Large oversize doors to building on each end for large machinery or an RV, fully concreted, work benches and shelving and propane heat throughout. The other outbuilding has multiple overhead doors with a gravel floor. Please watch the video tour!!!

