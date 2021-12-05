House hunt Cameron: See what’s on the market now

(Cameron, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cameron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

316 W Prospect St, Cameron, 64429 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 1883

Classic totally remodeled home for sale in Cameron, MO. 2 story home with tons of class and many updates to include: roof, windows, interior paint, flooring, gutters, furnace/ductwork, hot water heater and appliances! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the second floor, big master bedroom on main floor. Main floor has a utility room, kitchen pantry, bathroom, dining room and living room. Enjoy the outside on the wrap around front porch or the back patio. $175,000

For open house information, contact Bruce Witt, The OConnor Agency - United Country Real Estate at 816-632-3721

904 Timberline Drive, Cameron, 64429 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 2020

BEAUTIFUL and NEW ranch home for sale. Only one year old! Wonderful established neighborhood. This spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large living room with vaulted ceiling. You will love how NEW and MODERN this home feels with special features throughout like the huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, wood ceiling beams in the bedrooms, double hung bedroom windows with light-filtering blinds, and more. All kitchen appliances stay. This has a split bedroom floor-plan with the master on one end and the other two bedrooms on the opposite. This home also features a charming covered back patio with ceiling fan.

For open house information, contact Rhyetta Musser, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 816-632-2459

206 Center Street, Lathrop, 64465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $21,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1898

This property is marketed with a land value only. Home needs extensive work and is sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Dawn Pointer Team, RE/MAX Area Real Estate at 816-630-4000

4760 Nw J C Penney Drive, Kidder, 64649 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2020

HERE IT IS, THE TOTAL PACKAGE! Highly sought after properties like this don't last long. This is a new 3 bed/2 bath manufactured home with an ATTACHED 30x50x16 shop. That's right the building is attached to the house and with the 16 foot space it allows plenty of room for additions. Build a loft for your entertainment area, home office, or even extra bedrooms. The slab foundation is approximately six inches thick under the house and in the shop, plenty thick for heavy equipment! Brand new deck built on the front and another to be added on the rear of the house to overlook the 5+ acres m/l. A good majority of the back acreage is fenced and was being used for horses. This property is located just South of Kidder, MO and just a couple of miles North of U.S. 36. Only a short drive to Quilt Town USA (Hamilton) and about the same distance to Cameron. Approximately 45 minutes Northeast of Liberty. If you are READY for a move to the country and are all SET for a change of pace and lifestyle, don't wait any longer, it's time to GO! The house has recently been affixed to the property. Taxes shown are for the land only.

For open house information, contact Larry Allen, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 816-632-2459