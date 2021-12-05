Check out these homes on the Tillamook market now

(Tillamook, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tillamook will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

187 Reeder St, Oceanside, 97134 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beach bound? Find this treasure near Oceanside beach and Three Arch Rocks, a small quaint coastal village with miles of sandy beaches to enjoy. Newer home with granite counters, stainless appliances, tile floors and propane fireplace. Master with deck to enjoy the water and sunset views. Attached garage with room to park the boat! Call today for your appointment to view.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Hankins, King Realty at 503-842-5525

1505 1St St, Tillamook, 97141 3 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Don't miss your chance to make this mid-century cottage your own! Close to town, shopping, restaurants, and even a dog park just blocks away. It features hardwood floors in the living room and a sizeable, private, grassy backyard. Needs some tender loving care, but perfect for a family home or an investment property!

For open house information, contact Laura Walsh, Pete Anderson Realty at 503-368-5141

8155 Kilchis River Rd, Tillamook, 97141 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,549 Square Feet | Built in 1970

COVETED KILCHIS RIVER AREA! Spacious one level home features master on-suite plus two other nice size bedrooms and two additional baths. Open floor plan with family room and large living and dining rooms. Views all around of the mountains, pastures and wildlife. Located close to hunting, fishing and living a rural lifestyle. Additional bonus room perfect for sewing, crafts, canning kitchen or workshop area plus a separate exterior meat storage cooler. Protected private back patio for relaxing.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Hankins, King Realty at 503-842-5525

502 Sixth St, Garibaldi, 97118 5 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,642 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Call today to make appointment to see this one of a kind property in the heart of Garibaldi. 5+ bedroom home with views of the bay situated in quiet neighborhood. Large corner lot, partial unfinished basement for expansion. Plenty of room for the whole family.

For open house information, contact Meagan Lewis, Area Properties, Inc. at 503-325-6848