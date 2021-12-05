Check out these homes on the Lamesa market now

(Lamesa, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lamesa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1707 12Th, Lamesa, 79331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $67,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great investment opportunity in Lamesa! Easy commute to Lubbock, Midland/Odessa,Seminole and Hobbs. Large lot, large storage building in backyard. Bonus room off of laundry room.

For open house information, contact Jessica Qualls, Exit Realty of Lubbock at 806-771-3900

812 N 20Th St., Lamesa, 79331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This is a nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage brick with a low maintenance yard. This home has a lot of new things! New flooring, new windows, new kitchen sink and faucet, new pantry in closet by garage door, new oven and cooktop, new countertop in kitchen and hall bath, and new shower in the hall bath. There are 2 12X16 storages in the back yard, both with electricity and one with insulation. The kitchen cabinets and all rooms except the den have been painted. All bottom kitchen cabinets and drawers under the bar have easy access pull out drawers. The refrigerator remains with the house. There has been extra insulation added to the attic and 3 new trees planted in the back yard. This is a jewel and for a tour of the property contact Sharon Youngblood at 806 759-9811.

For open house information, contact Sharon Youngblood, Sharon Youngblood Realty, LLC at 806-872-3020

1012 N 9Th, Lamesa, 79331 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Farm | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Very Motivated Seller! This large home is located on a half acre corner lot. 2,750 sf of living area consists of 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office, sunroom and extra large living area complemented by a beautiful kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has a stainless steel double oven, island w/cooktop, and tumbled marble backsplash. Garage and double carport opens into the house via the laundry room. The spacious master bedroom has 4 closets, while the master bathroom has separate vanities. Ample storage is located in the other two bedrooms, and in the wide hallways. The sunroom has large double pane windows along two walls. One covered patio has an entry to the sunroom, and another pergola covered patio opens into the dining area. A wide flagstone walkway winds through the huge trees in the backyard. Other features include plantation shutters, a large rock firelplace, a hail resistant stone coated steel roof, two water heaters, extra insulation in the attic, and a sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Dave Nix, Bethel Nix Realty at 806-872-8858

106 N 22Nd Place, Lamesa, 79331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1960

SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH HOME. LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREA. 3 BONUS ROOMS THAT COULD BE USED AS EXTRA BEDROOMS, OFFICE, GAME ROOM OR MEDIA ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. LARGE BACKYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND NEWLY INSTALLED WOOD FENCE. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT HOME

For open house information, contact Lisa Russell, Legacy Real Estate Brokerage at 432-687-6500