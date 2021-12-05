Check out these homes for sale in Andrews now

(Andrews, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Andrews. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1306 Nw 12Th Place, Andrews, 79714 4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,827 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Looking for a great fixer upper? Need a home with space and a great sized backyard? This home would be perfect for either. 4 bed 3 bath, carport and a large back yard with a nice metal fence. Call today to schedule your appointment to see this home.

1134 Crescent Dr, Andrews, 79714 3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cozy 3-bedroom 2 bath 2 story home, with large corner lot and backyard, small storage building, open patio on the north side. Large master bedroom with fireplace and Build ins Carpet and window installed 9/24/21 water heater install summer 2018 Roof installed 2018 Ready to move in!

2104 E 176 Sh, Andrews, 79714 4 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Very Spacious Home has a covered front patio to enjoy the West Texas Sunset, sits on .63 of an acre for all of your 4-H needs. Deep Garage can fit 3-4 cars. Also has a room that can be used as an office & Has an upstairs play room for the kids. Do not miss out on this unique home! Copy & Paste for Virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uT7mFErFW6y&mls=1

1401 Ne 1St, Andrews, 79714 5 Beds 3 Baths | $425,944 | Single Family Residence | 2,878 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This beautiful home is very spacious, open layout with gourmet kitchen, over-sized walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, dining area & family room. 1st floor features, owner's retreat with walk-in closet and en suite bath, double vanity, a stand-alone shower. Comfortable sized quest bedroom & Bath. The 2nd floor has media room, 3 bedrooms 1 Full Bathroom. This house is innovative, & the first located in Phase I of Permian Shale Estates and Plaza.

