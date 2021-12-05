Take a look at these homes on the market in Graham

(Graham, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Graham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5155 Wilson Road, Possum Kingdom Lake, 76450 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,107 Square Feet | Built in 2005

SPECTACULAR west side home on beautiful Possum Kingdom Lake, with breathtaking open water views! Privately nestled on a premiere tree-lined lot, you’ll enjoy the peace and quiet of lake living. Enjoy outdoor living on the patio, second floor balcony, pergola with hot tub, or amazing outdoor kitchen where you can watch sunrise and sunset. Inside you’ll find gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, timeless crown moldings, lake views throughout the home, a bright and airy floor plan inviting guests to come relax and stay awhile. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and 1 half bath, so many extras! What are you waiting for? You can't afford to miss this Possum Kingdom Lake gem!

For open house information, contact Teresa Kidwell, Clark Real Estate Group at 940-641-5643

340 Fm 3003, Graham, 76450 3 Beds 2 Baths | $524,901 | Single Family Residence | 2,721 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautifully decorated waterfront home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage with workshop that is wired for 220 & an additional 2 car carport for keeping those lake toys out of the weather; Large open concept living room & kitchen; Separate utility room with walk-in pantry & sink; Master bedroom has a craft closet in addition to the walk-in closet; Den has a wall of book shelves, wet bar with ice machine, beverage cooler, & built-in corner nook for playing games or sit down for a snack while watching the big game or entertaining guests! Dining room has fabulous lighted built-in china cabinet; Huge deck in back overlooking lake; Covered boat dock with fish cleaning station; Boat conveys with the sale!

For open house information, contact Arena Drennan, Drennan Realty at 940-549-8555

301 Gleese Street, Graham, 76450 1 Bed 1 Bath | $48,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1940

One bedroom, one bath frame home on a large corner lot in town. Two spacious rooms could be utilized as additional bedrooms with the addition of two closets. Central Heat & Air. Living room & bedroom offer Laminate, wood-look floors with vinyl square tile floors gracing the remainder of the home. Eat-in kitchen features Formica countertop, ample cabinetry, refrigerator & double stainless steel sink. Bathroom has a tub. The sink is not installed, it is located in an adjacent room and it will convey to the buyer. Separate utility room with full-size washer-dryer connections & built-in cabinet. Partial wood fenced yard, some new windows.

For open house information, contact Arena Drennan, Drennan Realty at 940-549-8555

1425 Scenic Drive, Graham, 76450 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome Home! Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath one car garage brick home settled in a quite neighborhood close to schools. Large entry with tiled flooring with coat closet. Open concept living room, dining and kitchen with lots of natural light. Cute bright kitchen with separate laundry room. Remodeled hall bathroom. Nice size master bedroom with french doors to deck in backyard. Master bathroom is completely remodeled with lots of character. Ready to entertain family and friends with the above ground pool, deck and covered patio. This lot is well shaded with mature trees. Also offers a place to park a boat or other trailer and has 50 amp plug in. Must see this fabulous home!

For open house information, contact Amie Pratt, Weatherbee Real Estate at 940-549-2152