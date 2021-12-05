Top homes for sale in Bremen

(Bremen, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bremen. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

64 Brookshire Drive, Temple, 30179 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Fantastic opportunity to own this NEW CONSTRUCTION home on a 1 ACRE HOMESITE One level living at it's finest! Fireside family room and open dining room. Kitchen with stone counters and pantry. Master suite on main level. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath on main. 4th Bedroom and full bathroom located upstairs! Just over an acre lot that is to be enjoyed with your family and friends. Don't miss out! Photos shown are of similar home - we have another finished home you can tour to see finished product.

8174 N Pine Cone Drive, Villa Rica, 30180 3 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,635 Square Feet | Built in 1995

New beginnings in this exclusive log home. Charming home in sought after community of Fairfield Plantation. Home features hardwoods throughout main level with designer finishes. Master on main including secondary bedroom and 2 full baths. Finished basement with bedroom,full bath & kitchenette. Perfect for a separate apartment or in-law suite. Windows galore on the main level and high ceilings. Private deck off of master suite. Very private lot with large decks perfect for entertaining. Sold As Is

212 Hamilton Avenue, Bremen, 30110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Own a piece of history! This home, built in 1915, is situated in the heart of Bremen. It was recently renovated with all the modern amenities while keeping the home's original charm and character as much as possible. You will love the beautiful LVP flooring, custom tile bathrooms, and fenced back yard! Additional upgrades include spray foam insulation and an oversized party deck perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

116 Holtz Drive, Carrollton, 30117 4 Beds 2 Baths | $354,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,283 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Springdale by KMC Homes is an open plan featuring 4BRs and 2 baths on the main level with an upstairs loft with closet and window to serve as an office, theatre room or a 4th bedroom. A welcoming front porch provides entry to an efficient floor plan with the dining room flowing into the island kitchen and great room. Full light single door access to the covered rear porch. A spacious master suite is located just off the kitchen, with large closets. To the opposite side of the home, two bedrooms share a bathroom. The garage enters the home via the laundry room. The pantry is convenient for dropping groceries on the way to the kitchen. NOW is the time to presale contract and have the opportunity to make all your design selections. Choose all your own colors, granite, cabinets, hardwoods and more. Your new home will include granite counters in kitchen and baths, real wood cabinets with soft close hinges, tile in all wet areas, tile master shower, carpet in bedrooms, hardwood in all living areas, gas fireplace inside, gas stove, gas heat, wood burning or gas fireplace outside, covered porch & patio, gutters & window screens. Builder provides an RWC Home Warranty and a termite bond. When using any preferred lender the buyer will receive $2,500 in CC & the lender will contribute an additional $1,500 for a total of $4,000 in CC & Prepaid assistance. Have a home to sell first, we will work with you. Community features include street lights, underground utilities, natural gas, county water. Low HOA. $150 initiation & $250. a year to cover sidewalks, street lights and entrances. Disclaimer photos are from a previous Springdale and final version of this home may be slightly different.

