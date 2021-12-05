Fort Stockton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fort Stockton, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Stockton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4671 Hwy 1053, Fort Stockton, 79735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Investors delight! Country living just north of Fort Stockton, TX. Live in one with potential income off of the rest. This two-story house has 3 large bedrooms, two baths, family room, country kitchen w/terra cotta tile flooring. RV has 50, 30, 20, amp. New water line can service up to 50 RVs. Presently 16 lots have all utilities, 2 lots for boondocking. One RV stays w/ the property. Much info to share w/ serious inquires! 4.58 acres #21076. $329,900.00

For open house information, contact Debra Johnson, United Country Real Estate (FS) at 432-336-1111

705 N Orient, Fort Stockton, 79735 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,249 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cozy 2 bedrooms and 1-bathroom home located in Fort Stockton, TX. This home features a spacious living room with built-ins and an attached dining room. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storing, covered patio for entertaining, one car carport and a brand-new metal roof.

For open house information, contact San Juana Day, United Country Real Estate (FS) at 432-336-1111

1602 W 18Th St, Fort Stockton, 79735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This could be the house you've been waiting for!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence with formal dining room, large laundry room, finished 2-car garage and a huge back yard! located west of the High School.

For open house information, contact Debra Johnson, United Country Real Estate (FS) at 432-336-1111

308 W Callaghan, Fort Stockton, 79735 2 Beds 2 Baths | $74,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Calling All Investors!!!! This home is located close to Historic Downtown Fort Stockton, and within walking distance from local stores, restaurants and nightlife. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home also comes with an apartment in the backyard. The potential is endless- its a must see!!!!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Ruiz, Strait A Real Estate at 432-528-9221