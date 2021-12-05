Check out these homes on the Nevada market now

(Nevada, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nevada will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

681 Ne 90Th Road, Sheldon, 64784 1 Bed 1 Bath | $225,895 | Single Family Residence | 965 Square Feet | Built in None

A 60x100 metal building with an apartment inside sits on 60 acres of fenced pasture with a nice pond. There is a 3 phase converter in shop.

For open house information, contact Darrel Phipps, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY OF SWMO at 417-623-9900

1204 N Elizabeth Street, Nevada, 64772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Newly Remodeled Ranch, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, attached garage, fenced yard, vinyl siding and close to beautiful Walton Park. Walking trails, fishing and playgrounds, schools and the city swimming pool are all close by to this Meticulously maintained home. Refrigerator, Stove, Washer and dryer are all included. Other furnishings are negotiable. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a quite neighborhood with a fenced in yard just waiting for you to entertain family and friends.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Hughes, EXP Realty LLC at 913-782-8857

1128 North Commercial Street, Nevada, 64772 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Have you heard about the latest home opportunity? What a charming place to call home! This move-in ready 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home is just waiting for you! Open concept kitchen with beautiful oak cabinets, dining and living room. It offers a covered carport with a built-in storage area, a 8x12 storage building and a nice sized backyard for BBQ's, pets, kids play area or you name it! Let's not forget the added bonuses: new paint, new flooring in the entry, hallway, master bedroom and bathroom, new hot water heater and the washer and dryer stay!! Whoa! Priced to sell! You better check this one out before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Kamber Cain, Shannon & Assoc Real Estate & Auctions, LLC at 417-876-2900