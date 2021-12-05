Mesquite-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mesquite, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mesquite than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

715 Bridle Path Ln, Mesquite, 89034 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Ready for immediate move-in. Avoid the delays & hassle of building new. This exquisite home embraces nearly $200,000 in luxurious upgrades inside and out. This .21 acre home site is awesome & could accomodate a pool. The landscaping is distinctive as the outdoor spaces were thoughtfully designed and covered with indigenous plants, colorful cactus and tropical plantings. The generous, fenced home site allows the three decorative paver patios to expose the remarkable mountain and mesa views. A Crystalline Entry Door invites you in as the large picture windows immediately showcase the remarkable outdoors. The great room is open w/ a built in AV wall & fireplace. Anchoring the kitchen is a gorgeous island wrapped with a "single slab" chiseled edge custom piece of granite. Painted Marble cabinetry line the kitchen. Surrounded by windows, the dining room is perfect for small gatherings or sophisticated meals. The owner's suite has a french door to patio and hosts a costly bay window. Diagonal lay custom tile, upgraded carpet, Tray ceilings, warm paint tones & costly Transitional Illusion Window Treatments finish the spaces. The insulated garage has a much needed AC unit & 4' extension.

1547 Saddle Way, Mesquite, 89027 3 Beds 2 Baths | $378,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This 1,722/sf home is located in Sierra Ridge, a desirable community north of I-15. Surrounded by endless desert bluffs and wide open spaces, this home is situated on a perimeter lot offering views of the southern mountains, Flat Top Mesa and beautiful desert scape. The spacious covered patio allows ample room for outdoor furniture and entertaining. The desert landscaping is very low maintenance and the yard is partialy fenced. The home is spacious and open and the room sizes are generous. Tile, carpet and wood like flooring accent the home. The home has vaulted ceilings and warm paint tones. The kitchen is impressive with upgraded cabinets, granite tops, tile back splash and lengthy raised bar. The master bedroom and guest bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home. The master bathroom has a soaking tub and spacious walk-in closet. The laundry room has upper cabinets and the washer and dryer are included. The extended garage provides extra room for storage. The HOA fees are minimal and the location is ideal for outdoor fun. Just steps from the front door is miles of desert, perfect for walking and ATV enjoyment.

610 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, 89027 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Millennials, you are going to love this fresh, new Home-Work space! Newly Remodeled and updated inside and out! Beautiful home with brand new kitchen and high end appliances. NEW Quartz Countertops, NEW contemporary Cabinets, NEW waterproof Vinyl Wood Flooring, NEW Carpet, NEW modern Sinks, NEW Subway tile with glass accents, NEW upgraded appliances! Roof, dry wall, concrete are all...NEW! Lot is clean and ready to go! Complete with Fireplaces, 2 Living areas, 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Laundry. Live and grow your family and/or business on the .3 acre lot. New concrete driveway and patios with plenty left to add work shop/garage or parklike landscape and outdoor entertainment area. RDA funds available. Perfect for family or the at home business. Zoned Residential/Commercial giving you plenty of opportunity to create something special. Start your new adventure here.

1069 Calais Cir, Mesquite, 89027 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,183 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This one of kind custom home is a must see! As you enter the circular drive to the home you are greeted with a grand portico. Steps into the home have a fountain and seating area. Walking through the entry doors you are greeted with 16'W double sliding glass doors in the great room that not only give plenty of natural light but also offers amazing views of the negative edge pool and Flat Top Mesa. The owners suite has a bay window overlooking the pool area and includes his/hers separate vanities and closets. Also included in the main house is a en-suite guest room, an office, a home theater, a wet bar and area for a pool table. The second guest room is located in a separate casita with kitchenette and a living room area....great privacy for guests. The extra large garage is big enough for all the cars and toys! This is home is definitely an entertainers dream and it is being sold fully furnished.

