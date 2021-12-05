Take a look at these homes on the Decatur market now

(Decatur, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Decatur. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

12309 Arbor Lake Road, Rhome, 76078 5 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,993 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This Rhome two-story home offers a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to show its potential.

For open house information, contact Feras Rachid, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 214-378-3667

3100 Creekside Drive, Ponder, 76259 4 Beds 5 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,569 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Country meets Luxury, in highly sought-after Ponderosa Creekside. You will enjoy an extended living space for entertaining, see nature & a custom pool. This backyard space has a bar, mini fridge & a cozy fireplace. Recently installed phantom shades for the TX summer months. Inside you are surrounded by high end touches, vaulted beamed ceiling, gourmet kitchen with a newly installed oversized Quartz countertop perfect for entertainment & gatherings. The owner’s suite features a fireplace, huge 14X10 walk in closet & private office. The upstairs has a bedroom, bathroom with the extra living space. This home offers the tranquility of the country & the conveniences of a city while offering of privacy and security.

For open house information, contact Stacey Scoggins, Realty ONE Group - Forward Living at 972-330-2626

1773 County Road 2625, Decatur, 76234 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Tired of big city life? It's time to enjoy some ACREAGE!! Bring your livestock out to enjoy this ag exempt 10 acre property that just begs for you to take in the privacy & beauty of the area. Relish in this 4 bedroom home with a lovely porch to sit and watch the beautiful sunsets from. The floorplan offers an open living room, dining & kitchen area with split bedrooms. The large kitchen features granite counters, SS appl. with fridge & space for an island. Energy efficiency abounds with a recent Class 4 roof, solar panels, updates to the well & HVAC system & a 56x40 partially roofed storage area with 2 Conex storage container walls. All this plus the Greenwood Grocery Store & Grill just around the corner!

For open house information, contact Carissa Acker, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 940-484-9411

1175 County Rd 3141, Decatur, 76234 0 Bed 2 Baths | $2,295,000 | Farm | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DECATUR, ONLY 4 MILES FROM TOWN AND 1 HOUR TO DFW. THIS 102 ACRE RANCH OFFERS NEW COVERED ARENA, MAJESTIC OAKS AND TEXAS PRODUCING PECAN TREES. PROPERTY HAS BREATH TAKING OPEN PASTURES FOR ALL OF YOUR LIVESTOCK. NEW ARENA OFFERS STATE OF THE ART AMENITIES; LED LIGHTING, 6 COVERED 12' X 50' HORSE RUNS WITH HEATED WATERERS, COVERED TRAILER AND EQUIPMENT PARKING WITH FULL RV HOOK UPS, 30' OVERHANGS ON 3 SIDES. WATER WELL HOUSE. THE 145' X 225' ARENA AREA WILL ACCOMMODATE ANY HORSE DISCIPLINE. WEST FORK OF TRINITY RIVER PROVIDES LIVE WATER FOR ABUNDANT WILDLIFE AND CROPS.

For open house information, contact David Wilson, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431