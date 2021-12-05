Take a look at these homes on the Kosciusko market now

(Kosciusko, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kosciusko will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

110 Goodman Street, None, 39090 3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,877 Square Feet | Built in 1901

This home was built in 1901 Victorian style home in the Historical District of Kosciusko Mississippi. Less than a block from the town square. It has amazing curb appeal and on a corner lot. The ceilings are 15' tall and the rooms are filled with charm from the turn of the century. Priced to sell. This house and little town has amazing charm.

306 Oakdale Dr, Kosciusko, 39090 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,260 Square Feet | Built in 1971

You will want to preview this beautiful stately home on large lot. This home features a living room, separate dining room, den, play room, 4 bedrooms with two bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The exterior of this home is one of the prettier in Kosciusko It has a covered patio and large gazebo for entertaining and a double detached garage with extra storage. You will appreciate the iron work and gate on this property. Give us a call, you will be happy you did.

306 Bellevue Cir, Kosciusko, 39090 4 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Situated on a manicured and shaded lot, this spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath home is convenient to all. Offers formal living and dining, eat in kitchen, fireplace, 2 car garage with door and ample storage space.

405 East Jefferson St Kosciusko, Ms, Kosciusko, 39090 2 Beds 2 Baths | $58,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Call Listing agent for accurate information. Check out this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with an open floorplan. Whether you're looing for a home to fix up and call your own, or an investment property, this is it. This home is being sold as is, but can be livable like it sits. It does however need a little work if you're planning to bring out it best potential. It features a large 60 x 200 lot and located within walking distance of the downtown square. Call today while there's still time to set up your private showing.

