Take a look at these homes for sale in Hondo

(Hondo, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hondo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

410 Pr 2610, Mico, 78056 1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in None

Cozy waterfront home on 2 spacious lots with 100 ft of waterfront.Located close to Red Cove Marina & the dam on one of the deepest coves on the lake. Open plan living,with 2 sleeping areas,beautiful rock fireplace & ceramic tile through out. Tastefully decorated,you will love this lake home. Concrete patios for entertaining. Lovely lakeside deck.Dock with lift & seating area. There is room to expand. Storage building and tall carport.Beautiful shady mature oaks. Water system.

417 Park Circle, Hondo, 78861 3 Beds 2 Baths | $288,510 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Huge premium lot in the back of the subdivision, 7 x 5 cover front patio, modern design with stone and stucco front, 8 foot front and back doors, big 15 x 17 family room perfect for family gatherings with 10 foot ceilings, picture windows, covered back patio with full glass back door. Huge granite kitchen island, all wood cabs with soft close hinges and doors, walk in corner pantry, ceramic tile floors, orb faucets, fixtures & hardware, triple windows in dining room, 17 x 15 master with double door to granite master bath, double vanity, huge walk in tile shower with separate hot tub, amazing close with lots of space, double low e windows, stick built construction, Heavy comp roof shingles, granite kit baths, alarm system, solid wood front door, 6 foot privacy fence, fully front and back sod with sprinkler system, Sherwin Williams 2 tone paint, 3 rail closet trim out, tile back splash, stainless steel appliance package, too much to list- AVAILABLE Schedule your appointment!

2602 Avenue I, Hondo, 78861 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This 3 bed/2 bath investment property sits on a large corner lot within walking distance to Hondo High School. With a little TLC, this fixer upper can be marvelous! Check out the huge backyard and find a storage room and small apartment ready to be made into extra living quarters!

406 Park Circle, Hondo, 78861 3 Beds 2 Baths | $303,282 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Huge premium lot in the back of the subdivision, 7 x 5 cover front patio, modern design with stone and stucco front, 8 foot front and back doors, big 15 x 17 family room perfect for family gatherings with 10 foot ceilings, picture windows, covered back patio with full glass back door. Huge granite kitchen island, all wood cabs with soft close hinges and doors, walk in corner pantry, ceramic tile floors, orb faucets, fixtures & hardware, double windows in dining room, 15 x 17 master with double door to granite master bath, double vanity, huge walk in tile shower with separate hot tub, amazing close with lots of space, double low e windows, stick built construction, Heavy comp roof shingles, granite kit baths, alarm system, solid wood front door, 6 foot privacy fence, fully front and back sod with sprinkler system, sherwin Williams 2 tone paint, 3 rail closet trim out, tile back splash, stainless steel appliance package, too much to list other plans available call for into and Don't Miss Out This Opportunity In Hondo !! Schedule your appointment TODAY !!

