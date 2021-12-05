Cadiz-curious? These homes are on the market

(Cadiz, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cadiz than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

73 Cedar Ln, Cadiz, 42211 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in None

Great small home or lake area getaway cottage. Selling "As Is" basemet formerly has a one car garage that has been enclosed. Basement has partial finish and was previously used as a barber salon. Plenty of room to add game room or convert back to a garage or workshop. Includes a second lot with room for other improvements. There is a circular drive on the second lot currently obscured by leaves. The Devils Elbow boat ramp is less than 1/4 mile away. Barkley bridge and walking & Bike trail through LBL is also within 1/4 mile and can easily be accessed from home.

836 Prizer Point Rd, Cadiz, 42211 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Manufactured Home | 768 Square Feet | Built in None

AFFORDABLE! Cute and cozy Lake Barkley Waterfront. Enjoy your weekend getaway in the Prizer Point Resort Area. This tiny home is perfect for anyone wanting to escape to the lake. As an added bonus home sits on 2 waterfront acres and has a great wraparound patio. This weekend getaway is dockable per corp of engineers . Comes fully furnished and waiting for you. $210,000

331 Pollard, Cadiz, 42211 5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,518 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Waterfront home with private dock. This price includes additional lots 1 thru 6 with nature trail. Current owner has been renting basement airbnb (2 bedrooms, bath, living/dining/kitchen ) annual income $25,000 - $30,000. Main floor has open concept kitchen, dining, living, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, upstairs has private master bedroom with full bath. Upper and lower decks, firepit, detached storage

6541 Princeton Rd, Cadiz, 42211 3 Beds 3 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,598 Square Feet | Built in None

Remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the county. Highway frontage with asphalt shared drive. New metal roof .cabinets, windows and flooring. The master bath is not completely finished. Sets on a nice 1.245 acre lot. Priced to sell

