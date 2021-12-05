ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz-curious? These homes are on the market

Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 5 days ago

(Cadiz, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cadiz than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AR7EA_0dEheQfL00

73 Cedar Ln, Cadiz, 42211

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in None

Great small home or lake area getaway cottage. Selling "As Is" basemet formerly has a one car garage that has been enclosed. Basement has partial finish and was previously used as a barber salon. Plenty of room to add game room or convert back to a garage or workshop. Includes a second lot with room for other improvements. There is a circular drive on the second lot currently obscured by leaves. The Devils Elbow boat ramp is less than 1/4 mile away. Barkley bridge and walking & Bike trail through LBL is also within 1/4 mile and can easily be accessed from home.

For open house information, contact Mike Heffington, Lake Area Properties at 270-522-1588

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-115168)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXFrr_0dEheQfL00

836 Prizer Point Rd, Cadiz, 42211

2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Manufactured Home | 768 Square Feet | Built in None

AFFORDABLE! Cute and cozy Lake Barkley Waterfront. Enjoy your weekend getaway in the Prizer Point Resort Area. This tiny home is perfect for anyone wanting to escape to the lake. As an added bonus home sits on 2 waterfront acres and has a great wraparound patio. This weekend getaway is dockable per corp of engineers . Comes fully furnished and waiting for you. $210,000

For open house information, contact Traci Markum, 1st Realty Group at 270-562-1201

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113832)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnOvT_0dEheQfL00

331 Pollard, Cadiz, 42211

5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,518 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Waterfront home with private dock. This price includes additional lots 1 thru 6 with nature trail. Current owner has been renting basement airbnb (2 bedrooms, bath, living/dining/kitchen ) annual income $25,000 - $30,000. Main floor has open concept kitchen, dining, living, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, upstairs has private master bedroom with full bath. Upper and lower decks, firepit, detached storage

For open house information, contact JUDY TODD, ADVANTAGE, REALTORS at 270-885-7653

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35656)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftQwr_0dEheQfL00

6541 Princeton Rd, Cadiz, 42211

3 Beds 3 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,598 Square Feet | Built in None

Remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the county. Highway frontage with asphalt shared drive. New metal roof .cabinets, windows and flooring. The master bath is not completely finished. Sets on a nice 1.245 acre lot. Priced to sell

For open house information, contact Thomas Hughes, Coldwell Banker Service 1st Realty at 800-522-4699

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113220)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb#Cadiz#Realtors#Salon#1st Realty Group
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
139
Followers
297
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy