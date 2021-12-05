Top homes for sale in Ottawa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

Ottawa Today
Ottawa Today
 5 days ago

(Ottawa, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ottawa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJh9s_0dEhePmc00

610 S Cedar Street, Ottawa, 66067

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Just staring out or down sizing, Well maintained house, in a great location. Come Take A Look!!! Inspections are welcome. Selling in Present Condition.

For open house information, contact Barry Kendall, Crown Realty at 785-242-7700

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2354727)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejfmf_0dEhePmc00

622 S Maple Street, Ottawa, 66067

4 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Selling In Its Present Condition. Lots of potential to turn this house into a home. Lot size is 75x150 with 20x21 detached metal garage with concrete floors and alley access. Property has shared driveway. Buyer will need to verify all home measurements and utilities. No utilities have been on while seller has owned property.

For open house information, contact Jacy Scott, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2356265)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QEIj_0dEhePmc00

3231 Butler Road, Richmond, 66080

5 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1978

5 bedroom, 3 bath plus an office. New roof, gutters & downspouts in 2020. New siding in 2018. New tile downstairs in 2020. 2 Master bedrooms - 1 master has a large walk in shower. 40 acres +/-, partially fenced - 11 acres up in hay & appx. 18 acres in row crop. 40x60 barn with piped corrals inside & out. Level gravel pad with RV hook ups on East side of drive way. All appliances stay. Listing agent & seller are the same, seller is licensed Realtor in Kansas. Home is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Tomes, EXP Realty LLC at 913-782-8857

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2340329)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3a9t_0dEhePmc00

846 S Olive Street, Ottawa, 66067

2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 917 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Completely Renovated Home. Sits on a nice big lot with a newly rocked circled drive. New roof, New Windows, New Siding, Freshly painted, New Floors, New Cabinets, Granite, and much more.

For open house information, contact Seth Homolka, KW Integrity at 785-856-2530

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2350214)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Ottawa Today

Ottawa Today

Ottawa, KS
With Ottawa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

