Check out these Bassett homes on the market

16 Peters Street, Martinsville, 24112 3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 906 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Great fixer upper for the investor. All information taken from owner and tax assessment and should be verified to buyers satisfaction. Use caution when entering property. Sq. ft. lot size est.

45 Short Street, Bassett, 24055 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1958

2 bedroom home. Inspection revealed that roof has 7/8 years of life. No road maintenance agreement. Basement is framed for rooms. Attic has been insulated. Wood floors under carpet per owner. Oil tank needs replacing. Deck will need support post repaired/replaced. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

918 Sheppard Mill Rd, Spencer, 24165 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,061 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Take a ride through the country. Updates include 200 amp, new windows and siding in 2014. New roof metal roof 2020. Home has hughesnet for internet. Nice large deck on back of house. Enjoy the beautiful crooked creek waterfall, and swimming hole. Private location this is a must see!!!!!! Selling as is no warranties either expressed or implied. Information taken from tax card, appraisal and seller buyer to verify. More than likely this will need to be cash offer because of spring water, buyer to verify..

705 Ferndale Dr, Collinsville, 24078 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Have you been looking for the perfect garage and MASTER bedroom?! Look no further! This home offers a garage that is approximately 24' x 34' with 8' doors. There is a formal living room upstairs and den downstairs. The deck is a massive 29' x 12'. There is a jack and jill bathroom in the hall. Every bedroom is roomy. There is an unfinished area in the basement and a walk-in closet for extra storage area. This home sits in a beautiful neighborhood and is in an amazing location. It truly has it ALL! Call to schedule your viewing NOW! *square footage, lot size estimated per tax card.*

