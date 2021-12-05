ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassett, VA

Check out these Bassett homes on the market

Bassett Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Bassett, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bassett than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

16 Peters Street, Martinsville, 24112

3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 906 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Great fixer upper for the investor. All information taken from owner and tax assessment and should be verified to buyers satisfaction. Use caution when entering property. Sq. ft. lot size est.

For open house information, contact Larry Thacker, The Spencer Group R.E. & Auction at 276-638-5222

Copyright © 2021 Martinsville, Henry, Patrick Counties Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHPCAR-136264)

45 Short Street, Bassett, 24055

2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1958

2 bedroom home. Inspection revealed that roof has 7/8 years of life. No road maintenance agreement. Basement is framed for rooms. Attic has been insulated. Wood floors under carpet per owner. Oil tank needs replacing. Deck will need support post repaired/replaced. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

For open house information, contact Ronald Spencer, The Spencer Group R.E. & Auction at 276-638-5222

Copyright © 2021 Martinsville, Henry, Patrick Counties Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHPCAR-135663)

918 Sheppard Mill Rd, Spencer, 24165

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,061 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Take a ride through the country. Updates include 200 amp, new windows and siding in 2014. New roof metal roof 2020. Home has hughesnet for internet. Nice large deck on back of house. Enjoy the beautiful crooked creek waterfall, and swimming hole. Private location this is a must see!!!!!! Selling as is no warranties either expressed or implied. Information taken from tax card, appraisal and seller buyer to verify. More than likely this will need to be cash offer because of spring water, buyer to verify..

For open house information, contact Debra Lawless, Southern Virginia Properties at 276-666-4663

Copyright © 2021 Martinsville, Henry, Patrick Counties Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHPCAR-136334)

705 Ferndale Dr, Collinsville, 24078

3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Have you been looking for the perfect garage and MASTER bedroom?! Look no further! This home offers a garage that is approximately 24' x 34' with 8' doors. There is a formal living room upstairs and den downstairs. The deck is a massive 29' x 12'. There is a jack and jill bathroom in the hall. Every bedroom is roomy. There is an unfinished area in the basement and a walk-in closet for extra storage area. This home sits in a beautiful neighborhood and is in an amazing location. It truly has it ALL! Call to schedule your viewing NOW! *square footage, lot size estimated per tax card.*

For open house information, contact Amy Betton, Long and Foster Smith Mountain Lake at 540-297-4111

Copyright © 2021 Martinsville, Henry, Patrick Counties Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHPCAR-136517)

