La Grande, OR

Check out these La Grande homes on the market

La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 5 days ago

(La Grande, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in La Grande than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqwzg_0dEheNGO00

1308 M Ave, La Grande, 97850

3 Beds 1 Bath | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,127 Square Feet | Built in 1945

LaGrande Oregon 3 bedroom home with several upgrades including kitchen and "master" closet. Good size garage and private backyard. New driveway and front porch. Washer and Dryer can go with home if buyer requests them.

For open house information, contact Walt Brookshire, Oregon Trail Realty LLC at 541-962-0500

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21474042)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tz8HV_0dEheNGO00

1403 Hall St, La Grande, 97850

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Home for sale in LaGrande, OR. Rare find, a single family home in a General Commerical zone. Call for a Tour and see if fit fits your needs. Home features new tiled walk-in handi-capped shower, removable ramp up the front stairs, large kitchen, wide halls and door ways, fenced yard. Room to build shop/garage, storage sheds, business office!! Your choice, your opportunity.Seller may consider carrying a contract.

For open house information, contact Candace Bowman, Oregon Trail Realty LLC at 541-962-0500

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21332554)

See more property details

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
La Grande Today

La Grande Today

La Grande, OR
