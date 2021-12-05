Check out these homes for sale in Franklin now

(Franklin, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Franklin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7742 Quaker Drive, Suffolk, 23437 10 Beds 15 Baths | $3,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 25,000 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Calling all horse enthusiasts and event planners, or just those looking for quiet country living. This is a great opportunity to purchase about 32 acres that include a 25,000 SF mansion with 2 Grand Ballrooms, 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, two movie rooms, 7 kitchens (to allow for various events to be held simultaneously), and an indoor pool. On site there is a +/- 13,000 SF indoor riding arena with 8 indoor stalls, and two unfinished apartments. Outside there are 10 stalls with individual tack rooms. The property is able to host various events; weddings, corporate events, and horse shows with plenty of space and accommodations. The owner has made considerable updates making upgrades to the horse riding facility, with much more work done within the mansion. There are various pastures with run-ins for your horses. With approval, you'll be able to build your own helipad or private airstrip. Some personal property and furniture to convey.

9160 Southwestern Boulevard, Suffolk, 23437 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Come check out this amazing, quiet country property! Situated on over 6 acres, this home features a massive front yard, multiple exterior buildings including a large shed/workshop and a chicken coop, and wooded acreage. Brand NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances, freshly painted, new roof, new HVAC, new furnace. Energy star appliances, and wood fireplace that can be converted to propane or electric. This is one you won't want to miss out on. Lots of deer and turkey; horses allowed.

100 Woodland Circle, Franklin, 23851 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Looking for a 4 Bedroom Brick Ranch on a Corner Lot in a Convenient Location to City Amenities? With limited amount of inventory this home is cleaned and ready for you to call it home. This is an easy buy! New Carpet throughout. Newer fence. Installed under ground sealant, New Floor Beams under the house, New Roof and Beams, New Gas Fireplace with Remote, and New Kitchen Backsplash. The Trane HVAC was installed in 2016 and is a Central AC/Heat Gas Pump Combo. Lots of NEW in this well located Franklin home.

4264 Joyners Bridge Road, Carrsville, 23315 3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great Purchase Opportunity for Owner Occupant, Investor or Entrepreneur. Home on a 1 Acre Lot that was Originally Built as a School and Later Converted to a Residence. Bathroom is Incomplete & a Septic System will need to be Installed. Home is Spacious with Several Rooms Offering Potential to Remodel & Renovate as Desired while Including Additional Bedrooms & Baths. Home has a 200 Amp Electrical Service Panel. Property to be Sold "As-Is". Purchase will require Cash, Renovation or Some Conventional Financing Options.

