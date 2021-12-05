Check out these homes for sale in Bishop now

(Bishop, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bishop will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2769 Underwood Lane, Bishop, 93514 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,290 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Beautiful 3 bedroom w/office, 2 bath, ranch style home with many updates and located near off road trails and walking paths. Recently remodeled kitchen with spice racks, pull out pan drawers, granite counters and nook with picture window. Master bathroom also updated with large tiled walk in shower and new vanity. Oversized garage with room for boat parking, workshop or gym. Great entertainment home with slider to the stamped concrete patio that overlooks the pond and stream. Garden beds, garden shed and large side yard for extra storage. RV parking off street. Copy following link to Matterport 3-D video: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e8G1iYYNN94&brand=0

2504 Sunset Dr, Bishop, 93514 3 Beds 3 Baths | $739,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,847 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Beautiful single level home with mountain views front and back. Hardwood floors throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with cast iron pellet stove set in river stone finished fireplace. Tastefully done chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, granite counters & back splash, knotty alder custom cabinets, and a garden window looking to the back yard. Home also features large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Backyard has a covered patio.

4866 Deer Peak Trail, Paradise, 93514 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,457 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Enjoy life in Paradise in this custom-built home with unobstructed views of Mt. Tom and panoramic views stretching from the White Mountains and Owens Valley to Round Valley and Wheeler Ridge. The nearly acre lot borders BLM land virtually guaranteeing "forever" views! Built by respected architect, Elliott Brainard in 2016-2017 with an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) finished in 2021. The main level features a huge open concept floor plan with 10-foot-tall ceilings, large windows capturing the amazing views, and a massive gas log fireplace with beautiful natural stone. The state-of-the-art kitchen features stainless appliances and plenty of storage decorated with gorgeous ceramic "wood plank" tile floor, quartz counter tops and remote-control shades. The main level features a large bedroom (or den/office), laundry room and deep single car garage to compliment a large Master Suite with step-in jacuzzi tub, spacious tile shower and walk-in closet. Downstairs can be part of your primary living space or an entirely separate accessory dwelling unit with private entrance, driveway and 3-gar garage!

233 Mt Tom Rd, Bishop, 93514 3 Beds 3 Baths | $979,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,809 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Custom built 2800 square foot home with an attached and fully finished 850 sq. ft. 2 1/2 car garage. Beautiful perennials frame the slate entrance to the home. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen lend to a feeling of space and openness. The home has custom Crystal cabinetry though-out, in the chef's kitchen you will find Thermador stainless steal appliances, including 48 in built in refrigerator, double ovens, warming drawer, dishwasher and trash compactor. Rocky Mountain hand forged door hardware throughout the home along with granite and marble countertops. Radiant floor heating throughout this home, along with a gas fireplace for keeping you cozy during those winter days. For the summer nights and entertaining, the back patio is covered, has is connected to the built in speaker system and looks onto the stream and pond that runs through the backyard. This is a special home.

