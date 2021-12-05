Take a look at these homes for sale in Fort Mohave
(Fort Mohave, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Mohave than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Cute 2 BDR, 2 FULL bath home with Boat Parking, Central A/C, split floorplan and close to shopping. Investors there is a tenant in place!
For open house information, contact Michele Dowty, Bullhead Laughlin Realty at 928-704-6700
ROOM FOR YOUR RV WITH AN ACCESS RV GATE!!!!! 37' Boat Deep 5 car Garage. One Block to the River. RV Access gate!!!!! Gourmet Kitchen with open Family Room. You can still choose your granite, flooring, and many other options. A builder incentive of $5,000.00 available on this home. Models open 10am-5pm at 473 McAlister Dr Bullhead City AZ 86442
For open house information, contact Nancy Laughlin, Insight Investments at 928-542-2437
RV GATE!!!!! This is a must see floor plan featuring three bedrooms plus a den as well as two full baths and a half bath. Large walk-in shower in master. Granite counters and island. Models open 10am-5pm at 473 McAlister Dr Bullhead City AZ 86442 "picture is of similar home, colors & elevations vary"
For open house information, contact Nancy Laughlin, Insight Investments at 928-542-2437
Brand new custom home built on the 4th tee box at Chapparal Golf Course. This new home comes with 2 master suites complete with walk-in closets, carpeted flooring as well as walk-in showers. The open floor floorplan includes a large kitchen with quartz counter tops and plenty of room for guest and family around the large kitchen island.
For open house information, contact Randy Brusso, McCormick Realty at 928-758-4500
Comments / 0