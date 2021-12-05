ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mohave, AZ

Take a look at these homes for sale in Fort Mohave

Fort Mohave Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Fort Mohave, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Mohave than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fAo1_0dEheIql00

1809 Arrowhead Drive, Bullhead, 86442

2 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Manufactured Home | 713 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Cute 2 BDR, 2 FULL bath home with Boat Parking, Central A/C, split floorplan and close to shopping. Investors there is a tenant in place!

For open house information, contact Michele Dowty, Bullhead Laughlin Realty at 928-704-6700

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-987042)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJXMS_0dEheIql00

589 Paddock (130) Drive, Bullhead, 86442

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ROOM FOR YOUR RV WITH AN ACCESS RV GATE!!!!! 37' Boat Deep 5 car Garage. One Block to the River. RV Access gate!!!!! Gourmet Kitchen with open Family Room. You can still choose your granite, flooring, and many other options. A builder incentive of $5,000.00 available on this home. Models open 10am-5pm at 473 McAlister Dr Bullhead City AZ 86442

For open house information, contact Nancy Laughlin, Insight Investments at 928-542-2437

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-978524)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dr7v_0dEheIql00

573 Paddock(128) Drive, Bullhead, 86442

3 Beds 3 Baths | $367,100 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 2021

RV GATE!!!!! This is a must see floor plan featuring three bedrooms plus a den as well as two full baths and a half bath. Large walk-in shower in master. Granite counters and island. Models open 10am-5pm at 473 McAlister Dr Bullhead City AZ 86442 "picture is of similar home, colors & elevations vary"

For open house information, contact Nancy Laughlin, Insight Investments at 928-542-2437

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-980791)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZA7z_0dEheIql00

2662 Via Arroyo, Bullhead, 86442

2 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new custom home built on the 4th tee box at Chapparal Golf Course. This new home comes with 2 master suites complete with walk-in closets, carpeted flooring as well as walk-in showers. The open floor floorplan includes a large kitchen with quartz counter tops and plenty of room for guest and family around the large kitchen island.

For open house information, contact Randy Brusso, McCormick Realty at 928-758-4500

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-986576)

See more property details

Comments / 0

#Custom Home#Bullhead Laughlin Realty#Rv Access#Insight Investments#Mccormick Realty
