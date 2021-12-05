ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

On the hunt for a home in Sullivan? These houses are on the market

Sullivan Journal
Sullivan Journal
 5 days ago

(Sullivan, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sullivan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPT7E_0dEheG5J00

133 Modern, Sullivan, 63080

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This is it, the one you've been looking for! This super cute 2 bedroom home has so much to offer, and plenty of room to grow! Walking through the front door you will feel right at home. The generously sized living room features a stone wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring, and tons of natural light. The office off of the living room features knotty pine walls and beautiful built in shelving, just close the pocket door and it's the perfect spot to work from home, or relax with a book! Many updates have been made in the last few years with the bathroom being one of them. The roof on the home and the 2 car detached garage was replaced in 2019. This home also features newer windows! The main floor laundry / sun room is a huge bonus, as well as the fully fenced back yard! Close to downtown Sullivan and shopping! This is definitely one to see for yourself, but hurry before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Samantha Thompson, Realty Executives Premiere at 777-280-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21084000)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKgvU_0dEheG5J00

3233 Oklahoma School Road, Sullivan, 63080

4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Big Deal! Arrive at a spacious Scene with. this 4 bedroom ranch home with lots of room to grow and is situated on 2 level acres. Good location out of town. Dishwasher has been installed. Seller says bring all offers Broker is member of selling LLC.

For open house information, contact Scott Hickinbotham, Hickinbotham Real Estate, Inc. at 629-341-9

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21082056)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tm84I_0dEheG5J00

1165 Pat, Sullivan, 63080

4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome home! This 4 bed 3 bath, move-in-ready home will wow you with all the new updates it has to offer. From new flooring, to paint, to a new water heater and more, you'll be happy you walked through this one. Start by coming in front door to an open concept between the living room and kitchen. Walk out back to your deck and grilling area with updated landscaping in your fenced in back yard. Head down to your finished basement (that has been weatherproofed) that includes a living area, bedroom, full bathroom, and utility/storage area. Round out the home with your 2 car garage, main floor master, and ample parking! Located in walking distance to the Sullivan Primary and Sullivan middle school, you don't want to wait on this one! Call today!

For open house information, contact Tyler King, Coldwell Banker Premier Group at 239-066-7

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21083017)

See more property details

1322 Wisteria Ln., Saint Clair, 63077

5 Beds 3 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come take a look at this beautiful home on this unrestricted 7.65 acres in St. Clair. The home is 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. The home also has a mother-in-law quarters with its own 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, kitchen and living room with a brand-new floor. There is also a huge game room for a pool table, ping pong table or foosball table. Property has a fenced in back yard and even an enclosed dog area. In addition, it is 2 stories with a nice view of Lake St. Clair. The property also has a 2-car oversized garage the owner has 3 vehicles in it currently. It’s even heated and cooled. There is a wood burner to help keep the utilities down and also a huge 50x60 pole barn with electric, water, and concrete floor for storing any and all equipment. The property will also be sold with a .14-acre lot that has a 3-5k value and is being thrown in for free so future buyers have access to Lake St. Clair. The lake has bass, blue gill, catfish, and crappie. There are 4 lakes with the largest being 65 acres. This home has plenty of room for you and your family as well as being within 15 mins of Conservation areas for hunting. The Meramec River is only 10 mins away. All of this with a private unrestricted 7 acres and all the fishing, boating, swimming, and lake life activities you can think of. This is all with 10-15 mins of major stores for shopping. In a world where we have to keep our distance this is the perfect place whether it’s the large home or the Lake St. Clair where you can have a recreational escape every day.

For open house information, contact Hunter Hindman, Living the Dream at 855-289-3478

Copyright © 2021 LandLeader. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LL-13980)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Sullivan, MO
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Floor#Water Heater#Welcome Home#Broker#Llc
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sullivan Journal

Sullivan Journal

Sullivan, MO
78
Followers
262
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sullivan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy