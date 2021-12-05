On the hunt for a home in Sullivan? These houses are on the market

(Sullivan, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sullivan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

133 Modern, Sullivan, 63080 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This is it, the one you've been looking for! This super cute 2 bedroom home has so much to offer, and plenty of room to grow! Walking through the front door you will feel right at home. The generously sized living room features a stone wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring, and tons of natural light. The office off of the living room features knotty pine walls and beautiful built in shelving, just close the pocket door and it's the perfect spot to work from home, or relax with a book! Many updates have been made in the last few years with the bathroom being one of them. The roof on the home and the 2 car detached garage was replaced in 2019. This home also features newer windows! The main floor laundry / sun room is a huge bonus, as well as the fully fenced back yard! Close to downtown Sullivan and shopping! This is definitely one to see for yourself, but hurry before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Samantha Thompson, Realty Executives Premiere at 777-280-0

3233 Oklahoma School Road, Sullivan, 63080 4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Big Deal! Arrive at a spacious Scene with. this 4 bedroom ranch home with lots of room to grow and is situated on 2 level acres. Good location out of town. Dishwasher has been installed. Seller says bring all offers Broker is member of selling LLC.

For open house information, contact Scott Hickinbotham, Hickinbotham Real Estate, Inc. at 629-341-9

1165 Pat, Sullivan, 63080 4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome home! This 4 bed 3 bath, move-in-ready home will wow you with all the new updates it has to offer. From new flooring, to paint, to a new water heater and more, you'll be happy you walked through this one. Start by coming in front door to an open concept between the living room and kitchen. Walk out back to your deck and grilling area with updated landscaping in your fenced in back yard. Head down to your finished basement (that has been weatherproofed) that includes a living area, bedroom, full bathroom, and utility/storage area. Round out the home with your 2 car garage, main floor master, and ample parking! Located in walking distance to the Sullivan Primary and Sullivan middle school, you don't want to wait on this one! Call today!

For open house information, contact Tyler King, Coldwell Banker Premier Group at 239-066-7

1322 Wisteria Ln., Saint Clair, 63077 5 Beds 3 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come take a look at this beautiful home on this unrestricted 7.65 acres in St. Clair. The home is 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. The home also has a mother-in-law quarters with its own 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, kitchen and living room with a brand-new floor. There is also a huge game room for a pool table, ping pong table or foosball table. Property has a fenced in back yard and even an enclosed dog area. In addition, it is 2 stories with a nice view of Lake St. Clair. The property also has a 2-car oversized garage the owner has 3 vehicles in it currently. It’s even heated and cooled. There is a wood burner to help keep the utilities down and also a huge 50x60 pole barn with electric, water, and concrete floor for storing any and all equipment. The property will also be sold with a .14-acre lot that has a 3-5k value and is being thrown in for free so future buyers have access to Lake St. Clair. The lake has bass, blue gill, catfish, and crappie. There are 4 lakes with the largest being 65 acres. This home has plenty of room for you and your family as well as being within 15 mins of Conservation areas for hunting. The Meramec River is only 10 mins away. All of this with a private unrestricted 7 acres and all the fishing, boating, swimming, and lake life activities you can think of. This is all with 10-15 mins of major stores for shopping. In a world where we have to keep our distance this is the perfect place whether it’s the large home or the Lake St. Clair where you can have a recreational escape every day.

For open house information, contact Hunter Hindman, Living the Dream at 855-289-3478