On the hunt for a home in Carthage? These houses are on the market

(Carthage, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Carthage than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1823 Fm 999, Gary, 75643 4 Beds 3 Baths | $293,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful 4/3 home with office with over 2500 sq ft! This property has large workshop in back and sits on 2 acres. The front and back covered porches are good places to hang out and enjoy family and friends. The metal roof is 2 years old, the home has a wood burning fireplace, stainless appliances, and Gary schools are close by. Call today and lets take a look

For open house information, contact TRAVIS PENNER, SCARBOROUGH REALTY GROUP - CARTHAGE at 903-263-2150

708 Alexander, Carthage, 75633 4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful 4/2.5 home with office built in 2015. This home is in a convenient location on a big city lot with room for a shop and/or pool. Property has new concrete driveway, granite, open concept, and the master bedroom is downstairs as well as the office space. Call today and come make this your new home!

For open house information, contact TRAVIS PENNER, SCARBOROUGH REALTY GROUP - CARTHAGE at 903-263-2150

308 Cr 184, Carthage, 75633 2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Family GET-A-WAY , ON Lake MURVAL !...Beautiful WATERFRONT views from your backporch!... Lakehouse with pier and boat house ready for fun this summer.. Cute as it can be , NEW flooring though out , new counter tops, and much more... this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with enclosed back porch " giving you an extra sleeping area for the kids!" is perfect for a family wanting a lakehouse to Enjoy! House also has a covered back porch for quiet evenings to enjoy looking at the lake!.. easy to show!... apx. 35 miles from Nac... call for more info!

For open house information, contact Jim Crawford, RICHARD HUMPHREYS REALTY at 936-559-1820

228 Timberlane, Carthage, 75633 4 Beds 2 Baths | $287,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This 4 bedroom two bath home sits on a large lot in Carthage ISD. This home has been beautifully updated. Some updates include new light fixtures, fresh paint, custom cabinets, flooring, countertops, plumbing fixtures, and more! Outside you will find a privacy fence around the backyard, large storage/workshop, covered patio, and two car garage. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this HOME! Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact AUBREY HULL-GOODWIN, THERESA HULL HOMETOWN REALTY GROUP at 903-631-0234