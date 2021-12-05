Check out these homes for sale in Oakland now

(Oakland, MD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oakland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5607 Saltlick Road, Terra Alta, 26764 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Cheerful creekfront 3 bedroom ranch home sits on 2 acres and features beautiful water frontage, easy one-level living, 3 outbuildings and mature landscaping. A lovely place for your home or getaway!

757 Goldenrod Drive, Terra Alta, 26764 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome to "Golden Hours" a fully furnished 2BD, 2BA cabin w/ bonus loft tucked inside the gated community of ALPINE LAKE RESORT! Watch the snow fall in the mountains while relaxing by the dramatic 2-story gas FIREPLACE. Open concept first floor living. Sunroom off of dining area. Bonus loft can be used as 3rd bedroom or office. Resort amenities incl 24/7 SECURITY, hiking trails, xc skiing & snow shoeing, sandy beach, 150 acre stocked lake, fitness center, indoor pool, restaurant, bar, 18-hole GOLF & more!

2163 W. Alpine Drive, Terra Alta, 26764 4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,612 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome to "Life's a Beach"! This 4BD, 3BA CHALET with BONUS LOFT inside the gates of ALPINE LAKE RESORT has magnificent LAKE VIEWS & a 25' tall GREAT ROOM ceiling. Directly across from sandy beach, you get the best of beach house & mountain life. Situated on a .52ac DOUBLE LOT with a private, landscaped yard. REMODELED KITCHEN, luxury master bath, SECLUDED OFFICE in master overlooking the lake. 3 CAR garage with HEATED WORKSHOP! Resort amenities incl 24/7 SECURITY, INDOOR POOL, 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE & more!

578 Terra Alta Lake Road, Terra Alta, 26764 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 818 Square Feet | Built in 1938

From your first walk into this charming cabin in the woods… to your stroll among the trees. You will appreciate all it has to offer! It is surrounded with natural beauty giving you a lovely view no matter the season—especially from the extensive deck and covered front porch which offer additional space for entertaining! This 2 BR cabin w/detached garage is on one level w/lovely stone fireplace w/gas logs in the LR. Just a short walk to lake & short commute to skiing, whitewater, fishing, hiking & biking.

