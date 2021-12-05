On the hunt for a home in Claremont? These houses are on the market

(Claremont, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Claremont will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

700 Center Road, Cornish, 03745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Mobile Home | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 level home in Cornish on 13.8 acres! This home has a wonderful open layout, covered porch and large deck! Property also includes attached garage with finished room, and open storage above!

For open house information, contact Justin Ranney, Coldwell Banker Homes Unlimited at 603-542-2503

460 Skyhawk Lane, West Windsor, 05037 3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This unique home sits in the heart of Brownsville on Mount Ascutney. With both indoor and outdoor Rumford fireplaces this property offers extreme comfort. Look no further for peaceful relaxation than your private stone outdoor patio, highlighted by a beautifully crafted brick fireplace and an outdoor shower where you’ll hear the peaceful brook below with stairs for access. Inside you’ll find a warm and inviting atmosphere with open layout, hardwood flooring, and floods of natural light. Your kitchen and dining space is the perfect spot for entertaining. Stainless steel range, dishwasher, and microwave can be found along with your beautiful soapstone sink. Ample cabinet space for all storage needs, with a butcher block island great for cooking! Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and laundry resides on the main level while the remaining two bedrooms and additional full bath can all be found on the top floor. The second full bathroom includes a large jacuzzi tub with slate tile. The lower level includes separate entry and built-in garage providing easy access with plenty of room for an additional sleeping area, office or storage. Take in all the natural beauty around through the endless outdoor options from Ascutney Outdoors, including world class mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and more! A perfect option for both a primary or second home conveniently located with easy access to Woodstock, DHMC and all the Upper Valley has to offer.

For open house information, contact Hergenrother Realty Group, KW Vermont at 802-654-8500

392 Lear Hill Road, Unity, 03773 1 Bed 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Looking for acreage in a tranquil setting with lots of privacy, than this property is a must see! This 16.5+- acres is located in a small rural community with westerly views and breathtaking sunsets. 900+ feet of frontage on Lear Hill Road and Coon Brook Road with plenty of room for growth. Currently has 2 car garage with 1 bedroom apartment and 4 stall horse barn. Property to be surveyed before closing.

For open house information, contact Dave Smith, Harbor Light Realty at 603-763-4932

110 Main Street, Springfield, 05150 3 Beds 2 Baths | $122,900 | Mobile Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1999

GREAT LOCATION & AFFORDABLE TO OWN! THIS HOME OFERS OVER 1400 SQ. FT. OF LIVING SPACE - FULLY APPLIANCED KITCHEN & APPLIANCED LAUNDRY AREA - MASTER BR W/ FULL BATH PLUS A GUEST BR & ANOTHER BR OR DEN PLUS A 2ND FULL BATH - FIREPLACE W/HEARTHSTONE WOOD STOVE -LIVING & DINING AREA W/SLIDERS TO A 28' COVERED DECK OVERLOOKING A YEAR ROUND BRICK DETACHED GARAGE OR SHED AND A COVERED WOODSHED & OVERSIZED CARPORT. NICE LEVEL LOT W/ PRIVATE BACK YARD.

For open house information, contact Don Chabot, Town and Country Realty at 603-542-5188